Abrar Ahmed takes one-handed reflex catch to send Daryl Mitchell packing in PAK vs NZ ODI tri-series 2025 final [Watch]

Pakistan leg-spinner Abrar Ahmed took a one-handed reflex catch to get rid of New Zealand all-rounder Daryl Mitchell in the ODI tri-series final. National Stadium in Karachi hosted the clash on Friday, February 14. The Hamilton-born cricketer, who played a nerve-wracking knock, stood in disbelief and took a moment to stand there before walking off towards the pavilion.

The dismissal occurred in the 39th over of the innings as the right-handed batter hit two consecutive boundaries against the wrist-spinner. The 33-year-old seemed to go for another as he mustered another straight back to the bowler. However, Abrar just stretched his hand and the ball stuck, causing him to be dismissed for 57.

He threw the ball towards captain Mohammad Rizwan in frustration, given Pakistan had let the game drift from themselves already. The tourists were already 48 adrift of victory at that stage.

The hosts persisted with Abrar, who went wicketless against South Africa in his 10 overs for 63. However, he couldn't pick up more than a wicket in his spell and leaked 67 runs.

Partnership between Daryl Mitchell and Tom Latham brought New Zealand back in the game

Daryl Mitchell and Tom Latham. (Image Credits: Blackcaps X)

It was the 87-run partnership between Mitchell and Latham that kept the Black Caps ticking in a tricky chase of 243 on a two-paced surface in Karachi. Will Young fell cheaply to Naseem Shah, who trapped the right-handed batter lbw. However, Devon Conway and Kane Williamson played well to keep their side on track.

Agha Salman broke their stubborn stand of 71 as Williamson came down the track but got bowled. Naseem returned to nip out Conway for 48 as the visitors were reduced to 108/3. However, the partnership from Mitchell (57) and Latham (56) made the job smooth sailing for them and they eventually won by five wickets.

Earlier, Rizwan opted to bat but none of the Pakistan batters could score a half-century. Their biggest partnership was of 88 between Rizwan (46) and Salman Ali Agha (45) but the home side were bowled out for 242. Pakistan and New Zealand will also square off in the opening match of the Champions Trophy.

