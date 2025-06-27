"Absolute Horrendous umpiring" - Fans slam TV Umpire for controversial decisions on Day 2 of WI vs AUS 1st Test

TV umpire Adrian Holdstock has been under fire for his controversial decisions on Day 2 of the ongoing first Test between West Indies and Australia at Kensington Oval in Barbados on Friday, June 27. Holdstock made a couple of decisions, particularly against Shai Hope (caught out) and Roston Chase (lbw), which didn't go down well with the viewers, drawing reactions from the fans on social media.
In Hope’s case, there was a question mark about whether Australian captain Alex Carey fairly completed the catch off Beau Webster while diving on the ground. In the second instance, the on-air commentator Ian Bishop believed there was a clear edge from the bat from Chase before the ball hit the pads during the 50th over bowled by the Aussie skipper Pat Cummins.
The decisions were of utmost significance as Hope and Chase were looking good with the bat before perishing for 48 and 44, respectively, as the hosts managed a minuscule 10-run first innings lead.
"Adrian Holdstock, probably the worst umpire of this generation... Roston Chase was given out despite a clear deviation. What a shame! @ICC. Please take some action about this."
"The first is not out and the other two are out. West Indies robbed in daylight by 3rd umpire Adrian Holdstock. Never seen worse umpiring decisions in the last 10 years or so with technology available. Unacceptable!"
"Absolute Horrendous umpiring by the third umpire Adrian Holdstock .. unlucky West Indies and Shai Hope .. that’s not a clean catch .. fullstop."
“We only hope for consistency” – West Indies coach Daren Sammy blasts TV umpire Adrian Holdstock
West Indies coach Daren Sammy has slammed TV umpire Adrian Holdstock for his decisions during Day 2 of the opening Test. The 41-year-old told ESPNcricinfo:
“We are just trying to find some sort of understanding as to what the process is. We only hope for consistency. That's all we could ask for. When there is doubt in something, just be consistent across the board.”
“I have noticed, especially with this particular umpire, it's something that for me started in England. It's frustrating. I just ask for consistency in the decision-making,” he added.
