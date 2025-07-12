Fans criticized Rishabh Pant and KL Rahul for their brain-fade moment at the stroke of Lunch on Day 3 of the Lord's Test between India and England on Saturday (July 12). Due to the misjudgment between both batters, Pant was unfortunately run out, as India again gave away a wicket despite dominating the entire session.

It all happened in the 66th over, bowled by Shoaib Bashir. Rahul was at the non-striker end on 98 and seemingly wanted to reach the three-figure mark in the last over before the break.

Pant nudged the ball towards the offside, and both batters took off to take a quick single. However, England captain Ben Stokes was quick to take control of the ball and successfully aimed at the stumps, resulting in the keeper falling short of the crease at the non-striker's end.

Rishabh Pant was dismissed on 74 off 112, and India were at 249/4, trailing by 138 runs.

Check the video below:

Fans slammed the duo for prioritizing the landmarks over helping the Indian team to end the session safely. One of them wrote:

"Absolute idiocy. Damn these landmarks, they do Indian cricket so much harm too."

Check out the other reactions:

"The most ridiculous way to go during a free-flowing blossoming partnership on a flat deck is trying to sneak in a quick single and falling short. Shambles. Needless opening given to England at the stroke of lunch," another wrote.

"Stupid tactics. Pant ate up the entire over from Bashir 2 overs ago, takes single at the last delivery, and was trying to manufacture a century in the last over before Lunch," a fan tweeted.

"Rishabh Pant unnecessarily sacrificed his wicket for KL Rahul’s century before lunch on day 3. They had all the time in the world to score the century afterwards , but such little misjudgement change the momentum of the game. England is on a high after breaking the partnership on cusp of lunch," another posted.

"If India lose the Test from here and the series, this Pant runout would be the strike that triggered a domino effect. You don't challenge Ben Stokes's arm, especially when he's in the infield. Irony is Pant would have ran so that Rahul could get his century in that over,' a fan noted.

KL Rahul perishes after scoring fourth century on English soil in 2025 ENG vs IND 3rd Test

After India resumed their innings post-lunch, KL Rahul reached his century off 176 balls. However, on the very next ball, the veteran batter's edge off Shoaib Bashir was caught at the slips by Harry Brook.

It was Rahul's fourth century on English soil, which is the second-most by a visiting opening batter in the country. South Africa's Graeme Smith is at the top with five tons.

Overall, it was the fifth century for KL Rahul against England. He registered his top knock of 199 at Chennai in 2016, which helped India to win by an innings and 75 runs.

