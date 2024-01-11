"Absolutely fake, made up quotes" - Adam Gilchrist calls out social media page for spreading false claims under his name 

Former Australia wicketkeeper-batter Adam Gilchrist has slammed a social media page for spreading fake quotes under his name. The legendary player, who served as a broadcaster for the recently concluded series between Australia and Pakistan, was accused of lambasting the Men in Green following a whitewash.

Pakistan, led by Shan Masood did lose the series by a 3-0 margin, but they had Australia on the ropes in the Boxing Day Test and also unearthed several positives in the form of Aamer Jamal and Khurram Shahzad in their maiden tour.

A fake quote by Adam Gilchrist stated:

"Pakistan is the worst Asian team in Australian conditions. What have they won here in the last 35 years."

The statement made the rounds on social media, forcing the former player to speak up against it and clarifying his stance.

"I never said this. Absolutely fake, made up quotes. Pakistan were excellent at times this summer, against a World Champion Aust team and very nearly pinched a Test or two," Gilchrist posted on his Twitter account while highlighting the page that included the fake quote.

Expand Tweet

Pakistan's last Test win in Australia came in 1995, but their most recent tour was one of their better efforts in the modern era. Despite the heavy defeats, the Men in Green were competitive at times, and it comes across as a huge positive compared to their previous tour, where they lost both matches by an innings.

"Loved seeing Pakistan fight hard, led beautifully by Shan Masood"- Adam Gilchrist after the Boxing Day Test

Pakistan had multiple opportunities to record a historic win at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) to level the series. The visitors had reduced Australia to 16-4, but the Aussies stretched the slender lead into a competitive one.

Even during the run chase, Pakistan were in a good position at one point but lost the plot with the in-form Pat Cummins orchestrating the collapse and ending with a 10-wicket match haul.

Following Pakistan's 79-run loss, Adam Gilchrist put out a tweet congratulating the Australians as well as appreciating the visitors' effort.

"Congrats @patcummins30 and team on series win. Won the 50/50 moments at MCG. Loved seeing @TheRealPCB fight hard, led beautifully by Shan Mahsood," Gilchrist tweeted post the contest in Melbourne.

Expand Tweet

While Australia are gearing up for a home series against the West Indies, Pakistan will next face New Zealand in a five-match T20I series.

Get Lightning Fast Live Cricket Scores of your Favourite Matches only on the Cric Rocket App