“Absolutely fit and fine” – Virat Kohli’s brother busts fake news about their mother’s health

Virat Kohli’s brother Vikas Kohli has shot down rumors about their mother Saroj's health, which were doing rounds on the internet. Kohli chose to skip the first two Tests against England due to personal reasons.

The reaction came after some reports claimed that Kohli took a temporary leave from the Test series due to his mother's health.

But shutting down all such rumors on Wednesday, January 31, Vikas wrote on his Instagram story:

“I have noticed that there is this fake news about our mom’s health been circulating around. Let me clear that our mom is absolutely fit and fine. Also, I would request everyone, and also the media, not to spread such news without proper information. Thanks everyone for your concern.”

Vikas Kohli's latest Instagram story.

Virat Kohli is likely to make his comeback for the last three Tests of the five-match series. The right-handed batter will look to complete 2000 runs against England in Tests. He has amassed 1991 runs in 50 Test innings against them, including five tons and nine half-centuries so far.

“They miss Virat Kohli’s captaincy massively in Test cricket” – Michael Vaughan as India lose Hyderabad Test by 28 runs

Former England captain Michael Vaughan, meanwhile, has criticized India skipper Rohit Sharma while reserving special praise for Virat Kohli as a leader.

Vaughan’s comments came after England beat India by 28 runs in the opening Test. The visitors set up a 231-run target despite trailing by 190 runs in the first innings. The cricketer-turned-commentator recently told the Club Prairie Fire Show on YouTube:

"They miss Virat Kohli's captaincy massively in Test cricket. Under Virat's captaincy that week, India wouldn't have lost the game. Rohit is a legend and a great player but I felt he just switched off completely.”

As skipper, Kohli is the most successful Indian captain in Tests, guiding the Men in Blue to 40 wins in 68 matches during his term from 2014 to 2022. Apart from Kohli, MS Dhoni and Sourav Ganguly led India to 27 and 21 Test victories, respectively.

Meanwhile, Rohit Sharma has guided India to six wins in 12 Tests so far. He recently helped India draw the two-match Test series in South Africa 1-1.

