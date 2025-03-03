"Absolutely pathetic" - Former India pacer criticizes Congress spokesperson after her insensitive comments on Rohit Sharma amid 2025 Champions Trophy

Former pacer Venkatesh Prasad has slammed Dr. Shama Mohamed following her insensitive comments on India captain Rohit Sharma amid the 2025 Champions Trophy. The Congress' national spokesperson called Rohit ‘fat’ and labeled him an ‘unimpressive’ skipper despite him leading the Men in Blue to the 2024 T20 World Cup last year, ending Team India’s 11-year ICC trophy drought.

Prasad retorted sharply, asking her to stop ‘body-shaming’ Rohit while lauding his leadership skills. Venkatesh Prasad wrote on X:

“Rohit has maintained great dignity as a captain, led us to a T-20 WC win 8 months back and in the middle of an ICC tournament, body-shaming him is absolutely pathetic and uncalled for. Should have some respect for a person who has achieved through his skills and leadership for so many years.”

Earlier in the day, Shama Mohamed wrote on X (now deleted):

“– ImRo45 is fat for a sportsman! Need to lose weight! And of course the most unimpressive captain India has ever had!”

Shama Mohamed's deleted post on Rohit Sharma. [Pic credits: Screengrab]

Later, Mohamed justified her tweet with a statement claiming she was not body shaming Rohit, saying (via ANI):

“It was a generic tweet about the fitness of a sportsperson. It was not body-shaming. I always believed a sportsperson should be fit, and I felt he was a bit overweight, so I just tweeted about that. I have been attacked for no reason.”

The 52-year-old, however, stuck with her opinion regarding Rohit’s captaincy.

“When I compared him with previous captains, I put in a statement. I have the right. What is wrong in saying? It is a democracy,” she added.

“Unfortunate for a responsible person to pass such a trivial comment” – BCCI secretary reacts to Shama Mohamed’s comments on Rohit Sharma

BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia said that Shama Mohamed's statement on Rohit Sharma was uncalled for amid the ongoing 50-over ICC event in Dubai. He told PTI (via Indian Express):

“Very unfortunate for a responsible person to pass such a trivial comment when the team is in the midst of such a marquee ICC tournament. It may have a demoralizing effect on an individual or the team.”

“All the players are performing to their highest potential and results are visible. I hope individuals shall desist from making such derogatory statements for personal publicity sake at the cost of National Interest,” Saikia added.

Meanwhile, Rohit Sharma-led India will lock horns with Steve Smith’s Australia in the first semifinal of the 2025 Champions Trophy in Dubai on Tuesday, March 4.

