Former Indian cricketer Rohan Gavaskar has called out a fabricated statement attributed to his father Sunil Gavaskar over BCCI's role in charting the ongoing Asia Cup 2023 schedule.

Following the washout of the India vs Pakistan Group A fixture in Pallekele, Sri Lanka, on Saturday (September 2), a misleading statement in the name of senior Gavaskar went viral on social media.

"It should be a matter of utter shame for us as Indians for politicizing, ruining and basically hijacking this beautiful game of cricket. BCCI has let India down and tonight’s results are a testimony of it," a Twitter user quoted the statement attributed to Sunil Gavaskar by NDTV.

Ridiculing the alleged statement on Twitter, Rohan said that his father didn't make any such statement. The 47-year-old wrote:

"This is a completely fabricated statement attributed to my father . He hasn’t made this statement and someone is just trying to create mischief . It’s absolutely ridiculous that people would use his name to get more engagement. Please retweet so that the truth prevails."

The BCCI recently drew flak on social media platforms after they enforced a change in the Asia Cup 2023 schedule. The Indian cricket board's sharp disapproval of playing matches in Pakistan persuaded the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) to move their fixtures to Sri Lanka.

India and Pakistan share points after rain plays spoilsport

The much-anticipated India vs Pakistan match at the Asia Cup 2023 was only limited to one innings as the game was abandoned after constant rain in Kandy didn't permit Pakistan to chase the 267-run target.

Riding on the sheer brilliance of its pace attack, Pakistan bowled out India for 266 in 48.5 overs. Left-arm pacer Shaheen Afridi (4/35) tormented the Indian batting order.

Afridi was ably supported by fellow pacers Haris Rauf (3/58) and Naseem Shah (3/36) as Pakistan pacers picked all 10 wickets against India for only the second time since 2004.

India and Pakistan were awarded one point each after the match failed to progress further. Pakistan qualified for the Super Four stage while India will face Nepal on Monday in a virtual eliminator at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium.