Rohan Mustafa issues apology for his on-field conduct against Northern Warriors

UAE all-rounder Rohan Mustafa apologized for his on-field conduct during a match against Northern Warriors in the Abu Dhabi T10 League, which took place on Monday.

Mustafa represents Team Abu Dhabi in the league. He was changing his jerseys during the play while trying to stop the ball from reaching the boundary.

Rohan Mustafa was trolled all over social media for this act and found himself in an embarrassing situation among cricket fans. People even started raising questions over the quality of the Abu Dhabi T10 League.

Mustafa regretted this mistake and apologized for it. He issued a statement which read:

"I apologise to my teammates and to all involved in the Abu Dhabi T10 for my conduct during the game. I was preparing myself to bowl, and whilst attempting to remove my jumper in preparation for my over, I mistakenly removed my playing shirt also."

Rohan Mustafa further even apologized to the Abu Dhabi team management and the league organizers.

"I acknowledge this was a poor time to rearrange any item of clothing and not in keeping with the high standards of the tournament organisation. I have apologised to both team management and the league organisers," the statement read.

Team Abu Dhabi will be relieved as the organizers have planned not to suspend Rohan Mustafa. He will be available to play in all their remaining games. No fine has also been imposed on the player for the act.

Rohan Mustafa's Team Abu Dhabi aim for 2nd win

Rohan Mustafa's Team Abu Dhabi will aim for their second win of the league when they lock horns with Maratha Arabians in Match 20 today. It is scheduled to commence at 7:45 PM IST.

Both the teams have suffered three defeats while securing only one win so far. An even contest is thus expected between two sides eager to turn around their fortunes.