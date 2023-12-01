Abu Dhabi T10 2023 Top run-getters and wicket-takers after Bangla Tigers vs Deccan Gladiators (Updated) ft. Jordan Cox and Angelo Mathews

The third day of the Abu Dhabi T10 League saw three matches being played. Team Abu Dhabi and Northern Warriors faced each other in the opening game of the day while the Chennai Braves challenged Morrisviller Samp Army later. The day ended with the clash between Bangla Tigers and Deccan Gladiators.

The first game saw the Warriors crushing the Abu Dhabi side by 10 wickets, chasing down the 104-run target with 10 wickets and six balls in hand. Tabraiz Shamsi won the player of the match for his stunning bowling spell while Kennar Lewis and Hazratullah Zazai batted superbly to take the Warriors home.

Morrisville Samp Army then triumped over the Chennai Braves. Even though the match went till the penultimate delivery, the Samp Army were always in control of the chase and won by seven wickets.

The Gladiators faced an uphill task of chasing 144 runs in 10 overs against the Bangla Tigers in the final game of the day. It was a brilliant show from the Tigers as they won the match by 20 runs with Andre Russell struggling right through his innings.

Abu Dhabi T10 League 2023 Most runs list

Sr. No Player Mat Inns NO Runs HS Ave BF SR 100 50 0 4s 6s 1 Jordan Cox (BT)"}">Jordan Cox (BT) 2 2 1 128 90* 128 53 241.5 - 1 - 14 7 2 Tom Kohler-Cadmore (DG) 3 3 1 118 68* 59 59 200 - 1 - 9 10 3 Jason Roy (CB)"}">Jason Roy (CB) 2 2 1 85 84* 85 41 207.31 - 1 - 6 7 4 Hazratullah Zazai (NW) 2 2 1 72 52* 72 42 171.42 - 1 - 5 5 5 Muhammad Waseem (NYS) 2 2 0 67 41 33.5 35 191.42 - - - 7 4 6 Kennar Lewis (NW) 2 2 1 64 46* 64 38 168.42 - - - 8 2 7 Kusal Perera (NYS) 2 2 1 61 50* 61 31 196.77 - 1 - 8 2 8 Nicholas Pooran (DG)"}">Nicholas Pooran (DG) 3 3 1 60 41 30 36 166.66 - - - 3 6 9 Andries Gous (SA) 2 2 0 58 43 29 33 175.75 - - - 4 3 10 Andre Fletcher (DG) 3 3 0 53 34 17.66 28 189.28 - - - 2 5

Jordan Cox of the Bangla Tigers has climbed to the top of the list of highest run-getter of the season so far with his 90-run knock. He has now scored 128 runs in two matches at a strike-rate of 241.5. Tom Kohler-Cadmore and Jason Roy are at the next two spots with 118 runs 85 runs respectively at a strike-rate of 200 and 207.31 respectively.

Muhammad Waseem of New York Strikers completes the top five list having mustered 67 runs in two matches at an average of 33.5. Following Waseem closely on the charts are Kennar Lewis, Kusal Perera and Nicholas Pooran with 64, 61 and 60 runs to their name respectively.

Andries Gous of SAMP Army and Andre Fletcher of the Gladiators complete the top 10 list of highest run-getters of T10 League 2023 so far.

Abu Dhabi T10 League 2023 Most wickets list

Sr. No Player Mat Inns Balls Overs Mdns Runs Wkts BBI Ave Econ SR 4 5 1 Chamika Karunaratne (NYS) 2 2 24 4 - 47 6 3/22 7.83 11.75 4 - - 2 Angelo Mathews (NW)"}">Angelo Mathews (NW) 2 2 24 4 - 32 4 3/19 8 8 6 - - 3 Abhimanyu Mithun (NW) 2 2 18 3 - 19 3 2/12 6.33 6.33 6 - - 4 Qais Ahmad (SA) 2 2 18 3 - 25 3 2/12 8.33 8.33 6 - - 5 Muhammad Jawadullah (NYS) 2 2 24 4 - 32 3 2/21 10.66 8 8 - - 6 James Neesham (NW) 2 2 24 4 - 35 3 2/19 11.66 8.75 8 - - 7 Karim Janat (SA) 2 2 24 4 - 41 3 2/15 13.66 10.25 8 - - 8 Luke Wood (DG) 3 3 30 5 - 56 3 1/7 18.66 11.2 10 - - 9 Moeen Ali (SA)"}">Moeen Ali (SA) 2 1 12 2 1 17 2 2/17 8.5 8.5 6 - - 10 Junaid Siddique (CB) 2 2 24 4 - 37 2 1/18 18.5 9.25 12 - -

Chamika Karunaratne of New York Strikers is at the top of pile with six wickets in two matches so far. Angelo Mathews of the Warriors is behind him with four wickets to his name while as many as six bowlers after him have picked up three wickets each. Abhimanyu Mithun of the Warriors is the best among them having conceded only 19 runs in three he has sent down in two matches.

Moeen Ali of Samp Army and Junaid Siddique of Chennai Braves are at the last two positions of the top 10 list with two wickets each. Interestingly, Moeen is the only bowler in the tournament to bowl a maiden over so far.