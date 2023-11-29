Deccan Gladiators took on New York Strikers in the first match of the Abu Dhabi T10 2023 on Tuesday, November 28, at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi. In the second game of the day, Northern Warriors and Morrisville Samp Army locked horns against each other.

The Strikers won the toss and elected to bowl. Tom Kohler-Cadmore opened the innings for the Gladiators and remained unbeaten on 68 runs off 33 deliveries. No other batter managed to make more than 20 runs for the Gladiators. They scored 118 runs for the loss of eight wickets in 10 overs.

Chamika Karunaratne took three wickets for the Strikers in two overs while Muhammad Jawadullah and Ali Khan took one wicket each.

Only two batters managed to make more than 20 runs for the Strikers. They finished with the score of 96 runs for the loss of six wickets, resulting in a 22-run loss. Zahoor Khan chipped in two wickets for 12 runs in two overs. Trent Boult, Luke Wood, and Mohammad Zahid took one wicket apiece.

Samp Army won the toss against the Warriors and elected to bowl. Colin Munro scored 36 runs off 15 deliveries for the Warriors. The Warriors reached a total of 103 runs for the loss of five wickets. Qais Ahmad claimed two wickets for 12 runs in two overs.

Moeen Ali played a knock of 37 runs off 23 deliveries for the Samp Army but didn’t get any support from the other end. No other batter managed to cross the 20-run mark for the team. Samp Army could make only 94 runs in 10 overs and lost the match by nine runs.

The Warriors saw Angelo Mathews shine as he picked up a hat-trick, giving away only 19 runs in two overs. Meanwhile, James Neesham and Abhimanyu Mithun also made significant contributions by taking two wickets each.

Abu Dhabi T10 2023 Most Runs List

Sr. No Player Mat Inns NO Runs HS Ave BF SR 100 50 0 4s 6s 1 Tom Kohler-Cadmore (DG) 1 1 1 68 68* - 33 206.06 - 1 - 4 6 2 Moeen Ali (SA) 1 1 0 37 37 37 23 160.86 - - - 2 2 3 Colin Munro (NW) 1 1 1 36 36* - 15 240 - - - 2 3 4 Muhammad Waseem (NYS) 1 1 0 26 26 26 13 200 - - - 2 2 5 Asif Ali (NYS) 1 1 0 24 24 24 15 160 - - - 3 0 6 Hazratullah Zazai (NW) 1 1 0 20 20 20 15 133.33 - - - 0 2 7 Kennar Lewis (NW) 1 1 0 18 18 18 11 163.63 - - - 3 0 8 Andre Russell (DG) 1 1 0 17 17 17 9 188.88 - - - 2 1 9 Andries Gous (SA) 1 1 0 15 15 15 7 214.28 - - - 1 1 10 Najibullah Zadran (SA) 1 1 1 13 13* - 6 216.66 - - - 0 1

Tom Kohler-Cadmore finished as the highest scorer at the end of the first day of the tournament. He made 68 runs off 33 deliveries and won the Player of the Match award.

Moeen Ali played the role of a lone warrior for the Samp Army with his knock of 37 runs off 23 deliveries. He currently holds the second position in the list of batters with the most runs.

Batting at No. 5 for the Warriors, Colin Munro played a pivotal role in the match with a crucial innings, scoring 36 runs from just 15 deliveries.

Muhammad Waseem secured the fourth spot on the Abu DHabi T10 most runs list by scoring 26 runs at an impressive strike rate of 200 in the first game. Following closely, Asif Ali claimed the fifth position with a decent performance, contributing 24 runs from 15 deliveries.

Abu Dhabi T10 2023 Most Wickets List

Sr. No Player Mat Inns Balls Overs Mdns Runs Wkts BBI Ave Econ SR 4 5 1 Angelo Mathews (NW) 1 1 12 2 - 19 3 3/19 6.33 9.5 4 - - 2 Chamika Karunaratne (NYS) 1 1 12 2 - 25 3 3/25 8.33 12.5 4 - - 3 Abhimanyu Mithun (NW) 1 1 12 2 - 12 2 2/12 6 6 6 - - 4 Qais Ahmad (SA) 1 1 12 2 - 12 2 2/12 6 6 6 - - 5 Zahoor Khan (DG) 1 1 12 2 - 12 2 2/12 6 6 6 - - 6 James Neesham (NW) 1 1 12 2 - 19 2 2/19 9.5 9.5 6 - - 7 Muhammad Jawadullah (NYS) 1 1 12 2 - 11 1 1/11 11 5.5 12 - - 8 Luke Wood (DG) 1 1 12 2 - 17 1 1/17 17 8.5 12 - - 9 Azmatullah Omarzai (NW) 1 1 12 2 - 18 1 1/18 18 9 12 - - 10 Mohammad Zahid (DG) 1 1 12 2 - 21 1 1/21 21 10.5 12 - -

Angelo Mathews picked up a hat-trick for Northern Warriorson the day one. Chamika Karunaratne also bagged three wickets for New York Strikers. They are placed in the first two positions in the Abu Dhabi T10 most wickets list with an average of 6.33 & 8.33, respectively.

Abhimanyu Mithun, Qais Ahmad, and Zahoor Khan each took two wickets, securing positions in the next three spots on the ranking. Both Abhimanyu and Qais boast similar records, maintaining an average of six, while Neesham holds a decent average of 9.5.