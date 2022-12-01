Match 23 of the Abu Dhabi T10 League 2022 will see the Delhi Bulls lock horns against the New York Strikers at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi. The match will take place on Thursday, December 1.

The Bulls have struggled so far in this year’s competition. They have lost three games on the trot and are desperate to turn things around.

Delhi faced the Bangla Tigers in their last game and suffered a loss. After electing to bowl first, the Bulls struggled to keep a check on the scoring rate as the Tigers posted 133 on the board.

In reply, Jordan Cox (34) and Tim David (50*) tried hard but it wasn’t enough as the team fell short of the target by 12 runs. They will have to be at their absolute best to bounce back in the tournament.

The New York Strikers, meanwhile, are on a roll in this year’s competition. They lost their opening fixture, but discovered their touch to win the next four games. They beat the Northern Warriors in their previous fixture, which was a nail-biting contest.

The Strikers’ bowlers struggled to keep a check on the scoring rate as the Warriors posted a mammoth 143 on the board. New York kept losing wickets at regular intervals but a fantastic knock from Eoin Morgan (87* off 35 balls) helped them get across the line on the last ball of the match.

They will look to get another win under their belt against the Bulls on Thursday and extend their winning run to five matches.

Delhi Bulls vs New York Strikers Match Details:

Match: Delhi Bulls vs New York Strikers, Match 23, Abu Dhabi T10 League 2022.

Date and Time: December 1, 2022, Thursday, 05:30 PM IST.

Venue: Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi.

Delhi Bulls vs New York Strikers Pitch Report

The pitch at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium is slow in nature. The spinners will play a vital role as they will get some assistance from the surface. The batters will have to be patient as the ball tends to hold a bit on the surface.

Delhi Bulls vs New York Strikers Weather Forecast

Clear skies will greet both sides on Thursday. The temperature in Abu Dhabi is expected to hover between 24 to 29 degrees Celsius.

Delhi Bulls vs New York Strikers Probable XIs

Delhi Bulls

We may see Dominic Drakes come back into the side in place of Asif Khan for the Bulls.

Probable XI

Tom Banton (wk), Rilee Rossouw, Tim David, Dwayne Bravo (c), Keemo Paul, Richard Gleeson, Imad Wasim, Jordan Cox, Harbhajan Singh, Shiraz Ahmed, Dominic Drakes.

New York Strikers

Don’t expect the Strikers to make any changes to their winning combination for their game against the Bulls.

Probable XI

Andre Fletcher, Paul Stirling, Eoin Morgan, Azam Khan (wk), Kieron Pollard (c), Stuart Binny, Muhammad Waseem, Jordan Thompson, Akeal Hosein, Ravi Rampaul, Matiullah Khan.

Delhi Bulls vs New York Strikers Match Prediction

The Bulls are struggling in the competition and have failed to fire in unison. They will now have to bring out their A-game to challenge the Strikers who are coming off a sensational win in their last outing.

New York has momentum on their side and will be favorites to emerge victorious in this match.

Prediction: New York Strikers to win this clash.

Delhi Bulls vs New York Strikers Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: Colors Cineplex, Colors Cineplex HD, Rishtey Cineplex.

Live Streaming: Voot and Jio Cinema App.

