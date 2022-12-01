Abu Dhabi T10 League 2022 Most Runs and Most Wickets standings: Nicholas Pooran and Andrew Tye lead the charts – Updated after Match 22

The Abu Dhabi T10 League 2022 continues to entertain with some superb match-ups. Match 22 of the tournament saw the New York Strikers take on the Northern Warriors.

After failing to win the toss, the Strikers would have wanted to make full use of the opportunity and target the Warriors' weaknesses. However, they conceded 144 runs to put themselves in a difficult position.

For the Warriors, Usman Khan's 48 off 25 balls at the top of the order helped set up a superb platform. Rovman Powell's fiery 54 off 19 helped them put 143 on the board. Kennar Lewis, too, contributed with a quick five-ball 16.

Akeal Hossein and Stuart Binny turned out to be the least expensive bowlers for the Strikers, with economy rates of 8 and 8.5, respectively. While Hossein picked up a wicket, Binny didn't. The rest conceded a hefty amount of runs, though Jordan Thompson and Kieron Pollard managed a wicket apiece.

While chasing, the Strikers were low on hopes, with both their openers falling early. However, Eoin Morgan's splendid unbeaten 87 off 35 became the highlight of the match as he led his side to victory. The score was further paced by some handy contributions of Azam Khan and Mohammad Waseem.

Similar to the Strikers, the Warriors' bowlers also put in a hapless performance, with all of them conceding over 10 runs an over. Mohammad Irfan did pick up a three-wicket haul, but was expensive. Junaid Siddiqui and Wayne Parnell were the other two bowlers to grab a wicket apiece.

Abu Dhabi T10 league most runs list

Most Runs list after the conclusion of Match 22

With 22 matches down and dusted, Nicholas Pooran remains at the top of the runscoring charts in the Abu Dhabi T10 2022.

In six matches, the Deccan Gladiators’ batting sensation has amassed 249 runs at an average of 62.25. Tom Kohler Cadmore follows him on the list with 217 runs from six innings at an average of 72.33.

Rovman Powell, courtesy of his knock against the New York Strikers, is now the third-best batter. The Warriors skipper has scored 196 runs in six games at an average of 39.20. His teammate Usman Khan, who scored 48 off 25 against the Strikers, is fourth on the list with 192, runs averaging 48.00.

Eoin Morgan, too, has moved up substantially on the most runs list and is now the seventh-highest run-scorer with 158 in five innings.

Abu Dhabi T10 league most wickets list

Andrew Tye has impressed at the Abu Dhabi T10 League 2022

As a result of Match 22, Mohammad Irfan has climbed up to sixth spot in the wicket-taking charts.

Irfan now has six wickets from five games at an average of 13.83. Akeal Hossein, who picked up one wicket against the Warriors, is now the eighth-best bowler with five scalps to his name.

Andrew Tye is the leading wicket-taker of Abu Dhabi T10 League 2022 with nine wickets. He averages 10.88 with an economy rate of 9.80. Next on the list is Dwaine Pretorious of the Samp Army, with eight wickets to his name, averaging 9.25.

Peter Hatzogolou and Naveen ul Haq of Team Abu Dhabi, and Jordan Thompson of the New York Strikers have seven wickets apiece

Get the IND vs NZ Live Score for the 3rd ODI and follow Sportskeeda for all the latest Cricket News.

Poll : 0 votes