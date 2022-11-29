Abu Dhabi T10 League 2022 Most Runs and Most Wickets standings: Nicholas Pooran and Dwaine Pretorius lead the charts – Updated after Match 16

The Northern Warriors defeated the Chennai Braves by 34 runs in Match No.16 of the Abu Dhabi T10 League on Monday, November 28. On the back of the victory, they moved to fourth position in the points table with a net run rate of 0.200.

The Braves, in the meantime, are still languishing in the bottom half of the table with one win and a poor net run rate of -0.936. It remains to be seen if they can string together some wins after a poor start.

After opting to bat first, the Warriors notched a massive score of 141 for the loss of three wickets after Usman Khan's masterful 24-ball 65, laced with six fours and five sixes. Adam Lyth stayed unbeaten on a 25-ball 54 with the help of four boundaries and as many sixes.

The Braves struggled thoroughly in their run chase and finished with 107 for five. James Fuller and Carlos Braithwaite scored 36 and 27, respectively, but their efforts were not enough for the Braves to get past the finish line.

Nicholas Pooran keeps leading batting charts in Abu Dhabi T10 League

Nicholas Pooran has arguably been the standout batter in the tournament so far. The Gladiators' batter has scored 198 runs from four matches at an average of 66 and a strike rate of 232.94, including two half-centuries.

Usman Khan, after his knock against the Braves, climbed to second with 144 runs from five matches at an average of 48 and a strike rate of 205.71.

Dwaine Pretorius leads bowling charts in Abu Dhabi T10 League

Morseville Samp Army's Dwaine Pretorius is currently the top wicket-taker of the tournament. The right-arm pacer has picked up eight wickets from four matches at a stupendous economy rate of seven.

JA Thompson of the New York Strikers is second on the list with six wickets from four matches. The likes of Joshua Little, Carlos Braithwaite and Benny Howell have also been pretty impressive.

