Abu Dhabi T10 League 2022 Most Runs and Most Wickets standings: Nicholas Pooran and Dwaine Pretorius lead charts – Updated after Match 3

Morrisville Samp Army beat Bangla Tigers by 15 runs at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium on Thursday (November 24) to move atop the standings in the Abu Dhabi T10 League.

After being put in to bat first, the Samp Army put up a decent score of 100. Shimron Hetmyer was the pick of the batters with 38 off 21 with the help of two fours and three sixes. Karim Janat and George Garton threw their bats around at the death to take the Samp Army score into triple figures.

The run chase was expected to be a straightforward one for the Tigers, but they ended up making a meal of it. Dwaine Pretorius picked up three wickets to win the Player of the Match award.

Thanks to his exploits, the Tigers fell ten runs short of the Samp Army score. Left-hander Hazratullah Zazai scored 35 but couldn't quite step on the gas.

Abu Dhabi T10 League 2022 Most Runs List

Nicholas Pooran remains atop the run-scorers list in the ongoing edition of the tournament. The left-hander scored a sparkling 77 against Team Abu Dhabi and has been the standout batter in the competition thus far.

Bangla Tigers' batter Evin Lewis played a stupendous 72-run knock recently and occupies second spot in the charts. Hazratullah Zazai, Kieron Pollard and Colin Munro are the next few batters in the competition's most runs list.

Abu Dhabi T10 League 2022 Most Wickets List

Dwaine Pretorious is the new leading wicket-taker after picking up a three-wicket haul against the Tigers. With that haul, he has usurped Benny Howell, who also has a three-wicket haul in the tournament.

Howell bowled well in the second game but didn't have any wickets to show for his efforts. Matheesha Pathirana also has picked up a couple of wickets and has looked impressive in the tournament.

