Abu Dhabi T10 League 2022 Most Runs and Most Wickets standings: Nicholas Pooran and Tom Helm lead charts – Updated after Match 6

Deccan Gladiators continued their excellent form in the Abu Dhabi T10 League with a thumping 24-run win against Northern Warriors on Friday (November 25) in the sixth game of the tournament at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi.

After opting to bat first, Nicholas Pooran powered the Gladiators to 138-3. The West Indies left-hander hammered a blistering 32-ball 80 and was the standout batter for his team. Thereafter, the Gladiators restricted the Warriors to 114-5 to register a comfortable win. Barring Adam Lyth, who opened the batting and scored a brisk half-century, none of the other Warriors players could put up much of a fight.

Nicholas Pooran powers Gladiators to big win in Abu Dhabi T10 League

Nicholas Pooran is sitting atop the batting charts in the Abu Dhabi T20 league. In two games, the former West Indies captain has notched up 157 runs and is a contender to finish on top of the pile. Thanks to his exploits, the Gladiators are sitting atop the standings with two comprehensive wins in as many games in the tournament.

Second in the runscoring list in the ongoing Abu Dhabi T10 league runscoring charts is Pooran's national teammate Evin Lewis, who has scored 72 runs in two games so far. Brandon King, James Vince and Usman Khan are third, fourth and fifth in the list respectively.

Helm replaces Pretorious in Abu Dhabi T10 League wicket-taking charts

Fast bowler Tom Helm with four wickets is the top wicket-taker in the ongoing edition of the Abu Dhabi T10 competition. He replaced South Africa fast bowler Dwaine Pretorious, who won the Player of the Match award for his three-fer earlier in the week.

Helm has picked up two wickets in both games. James Fuller, Shiraz Ahmed and Matheesha Pathirana are next in the wicket-taking charts at the Abu Dhabi T10 league 2022.

Poll : 0 votes