Abu Dhabi T10 League 2022 Most Runs and Most Wickets standings: Peter Hatzoglou and Andrew Tye climb up the ladder – Updated after Match 17

Team Abu Dhabi have beaten the Morrisville Samp Army in the 17th match of the ongoing Abu Dhabi T10 League. Defending just 100 runs, the Abu Dhabi bowlers never let their guard down to restrict the MSA side to just 82 and win the game by 18 runs.

This win has kept Abu Dhabi’s hopes of making it to the next round alive and the team has now climbed to fourth position in the points table.

Meanwhile, a loss for Morrisville Samp Army is a massive dent in their net run rate. But the fact that they have already won three matches doesn’t hurt them much. However, their net run rate has now gone below the New York Strikers and they have slumped to third place in the points table.

As far as the match is concerned, after opting to bat first, Team Abu Dhabi lost their explosive opener Alex Hales on the first ball of the match. But Chris Lynn (35) and James Vince (44*) stitched a 71-run stand. Sensible play from them on a tough pitch meant that they managed to post 100 runs in their 10 overs.

In response, the Morrisville Samp Army were never in the chase as their star-studded batting line-up collapsed like anything. Johnson Charles, Moeen Ali, David Miller, and Shimron Hetmyer didn’t add much to the total and were left reeling at 28/8 at one stage.

However, Basil Hameed fought till the end for them to avoid embarrassment. But he was left with too much to do by the batters.

Nicholas Pooran continues to top Abu Dhabi T10 League 2022 run-getters chart

So far, no one has challenged the in-form Nicholas Pooran for the top run-getter position, it seems. He has amassed 198 runs in four innings at an average of 66 and a strike-rate of 232.94. He continues to remain at the top of the pile in the run-getters chart.

Meanwhile, James Vince has climbed to ninth position thanks to his unbeaten 44-run knock in the latest game. He has now scored 115 runs in four matches and trumped Johnson Charles, who slipped to 10th place after scoring only three runs in the 101-run chase. Charles has scored 111 runs in five matches so far in the tournament.

Dwaine Pretorius remains the highest wicket-taker in Abu Dhabi T10 League 2022

Despite losing the game and not picking up a wicket, Morrisville Samp Army’s Dwaine Pretorius is still the highest wicket-taker of the tournament. He has picked up eight wickets in four matches but had a forgettable outing in this game. He conceded 18 runs in the only over he bowled.

Interestingly, there have been massive changes to the top five of this list. Peter Hatzoglou and Andrew Tye have stormed to second and third position, respectively. Both picked up three wickets each and have seven wickets each to their name after playing four matches in the Abu Dhabi T10 League.

