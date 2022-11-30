Abu Dhabi T10 League 2022 Points Table: Updated standings after Bangla Tigers vs Deccan Gladiators, Match 21

Deccan Gladiators have climbed atop the points table of the Abu Dhabi T10 League after their stunning ten-wicket win over Bangla Tigers.

The Gladiators chased down a target of 109 in just 6.1 overs, thanks to some swashbuckling hitting from Nicholas Pooran and Tom Kohler-Cadmore, who smacked 11 sixes between them.

The Tigers, meanwhile, remain seventh after losing their fourth game of the season. They have won only two games, and their NRR of -2.832 is also not great. The Gladiators, on the contrary, have won four games and have an excellent NRR of 2.013.

The Gladiators usurped Team Abu Dhabi (7) in the points table, who have seven points, to top place with eight points. The two other teams in the top four are New York Strikers and Morrisville Samp Army.

Pooran-Cadmore storm blows away Tigers in Abu Dhabi T10 League

Coming back to the game between the Tigers and Gladiators, it was a crucial game for the Tigers ,but they didn’t turn up at all with the ball.

Iftikhar Ahmed, who stepped up for them with the bat, helped them to 108. The right-hander slammed an unbeaten 54 off just 21 balls with three fours and five sixes. Joe Clarke supported him well with 23.

David Wiese and Mohammad Hasnain shared four wickets equally between them to restrict the Tigers. In response, the Gladiators were always ahead in the chase as they romped home without breaking a sweat.

Their new opening pair of Nicholas Pooran and Tom Kohler-Cadmore ripped apart the Tigers bowling, smacking 109 runs in just 6.1 overs. It was an exhibition of power hitting in the middle, with Pooran smashing seven sixes, while his partner hit the ball over the ropes on four occasions. A thumping victory has certainly boosted the Gladiators’ position in the Abu Dhabi T10 League standings.

