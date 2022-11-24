Abu Dhabi T10 League 2022 Points Table: Updated standings after Deccan Gladiators vs Team Abu Dhabi Match 2

The latest edition of the Abu Dhabi T10 League got underway on Wednesday (November 23). Two matches were played on the opening day of the tournament, with new team New York Strikers facing the Bangla Tigers. The second and final encounter of the day witnessed Team Abu Dhabi locking horns with the Deccan Gladiators.

Bangla Tigers and Deccan Gladiators were the winners on the opening day. By virtue of a big 35-run win, the Deccan Gladiators are now at the top of the table with an NRR of 3.5.

The Bangla Tigers are in second position after their 19-run win with an NRR of 1.9.

Morrisville Samp Army, Northern Warriors and Delhi Bulls are yet to begin their campaign while Team Abu Dhabi are in the final position, with the New York Strikers in the seventh spot.

Evin Lewis stars for Bangla Tigers

The Strikers opted to bowl first after winning the toss. The move didn’t work well for the Tigers, who lost Hazratullah Zazai and Joe Clarke with just 15 runs on the board. Evin Lewis and Colin Munro then joined hands to stitch 63 runs for the third wicket. Lewis also smashed a brilliant half-century, scoring 58 runs.

Shakib Al Hasan provided the final impetus to the team’s score by hitting 14 runs off just six balls. The Tigers managed to post 131 runs for the loss of five wickets in their 10 overs. Wahab Riaz and Ravi Rampaul picked up two wickets each in their respective two overs.

In response, only Azam Khan and Kieron Polllard could reach double figures. While Azam smacked 34 runs off just 13 balls, NYS skipper Pollard fought till the end to score an unbeaten 45 off just 19 balls. Between them, the duo smacked seven fours and six sixes but there was very little contribution from other players.

For the same reason, the New York Strikers could only score 112 runs for the loss of eight wickets in their 10 overs. Matheesha Pathirana and Rohan Mustafa shared four wickets equally between them.

Nicholas Pooran begins tournament in style

In the second game of the evening, the Deccan Gladiators benefitted from under-scanner West Indies cricketer Nicholas Pooran’s excellent knock with the bat. He remained unbeaten on 77 after opting to bat first. Coupled with Odean Smith’s 23, the Gladiators amassed 134 runs for the loss of six wickets in their 10 overs.

Peter Hatzoglou and Fabian Allen were the best bowlers for Team Abu Dhabi, scalping two wickets each. In response, Team Abu Dhabi didn’t get off to a good start, with Chris Lynn and Alex Hales getting out with only 35 runs on the board. James Vince and Fabian Allen fought for some time with a 43-run stand.

But the Abu Dhabi side were never in the chase. Vince scored 37 runs off 19 balls while Allen hit 26* off just 13 balls. They could only reach 99 runs for the loss of six wickets in their 10 overs.

Abu Dhabi T10 League 2022: Day 1 Results

New York Strikers vs Bangla Tigers - Bangla Tigers won by 19 runs

Deccan Gladiators vs Team Abu Dhabi - Deccan Gladiators won by 35 runs

