Abu Dhabi T10 League 2022 Points Table: Updated standings after Delhi Bulls vs New York Strikers, Match 23

New York Strikers have reclaimed top place in the Abu Dhabi T10 League from Deccan Gladiators with a stunning win against Delhi Bulls. They chased down 113 runs in ten overs, thanks to brilliant efforts from Eoin Morgan, Azam Khan and captain Kieron Pollard.

This loss keeps the Bulls in the final spot in the points table. They have only one win from six games, with three points. The Bangla Tigers stay at the seventh place with only four points to their name. Meanwhile, the Strikers now have ten points, having won five of their six games.

The Gladiators have now slipped to second spot in the standings with four wins in six games. Team Abu Dhabi and Morrisville Samp Army are third and fourth respectively.

Strikers stun Delhi Bulls in final over in Abu Dhabi T10 League

Coming back to the Abu Dhabi T10 League game, the Bulls opted to bat first but were left reeling at 9-2 in the second over, with openers Rilee Rossouw and Rahmanullah Gurbaz back in the dugout.

Tim David and Tom Banton took the attack to the opposition, scoring 23 and 46 respectively. Najibullah Zadran and Imad Wasim played vital cameos to take the total to 112-6 in ten overs. Jordan Thompson and Stuart Binny picked up two wickets apiece for the Strikers, while Akeal Hosein and Kesrick William scalped one apiece.

The chase didn’t start on a good note for the Strikers. They lost Paul Stirling and Muhammad Waseem with only 25 runs on the board. However, Eoin Morgan (32 off 21) and Azam Khan (37* off 22) brought the chase back on track.

It appeared to be a tall task for the Strikers, as they needed 20 runs in the final over. However, Pollard thumped those runs in just four balls, hitting two fours and as many sixes off his friend Dwayne Bravo to seal a brilliant win for his team in the Abu Dhabi T10 League.

Get the IND vs NZ Live Score for the 3rd ODI and follow Sportskeeda for all the latest Cricket News.

Poll : 0 votes