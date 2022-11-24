Abu Dhabi T10 League 2022 Points Table: Updated standings after Delhi Bulls vs Northern Warriors Match 4

Delhi Bulls have made an outstanding start to the Abu Dhabi T10 League. On Thursday (November 24), they beat Northern Warriors by four wickets at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium.

The Bulls moved to third place in the points table with a net run rate of +0.400. The Gladiators, meanwhile, stay atop the standings after their resounding 35-run win over Team Abu Dhabi.

After losing their first game, the Warriors are sixth in the points table with a net run rate of -0.400. Abu Dhabi, meanwhile, are languishing at the bottom of the standings.

Tim David, Shiraz Ahmed shine in Delhi Bulls victory in Abu Dhabi T10

After being put in to bat first, the Bulls put up a formidable score of 119 for the loss of four wickets in their allotted ten overs. Tom Banton stepped on the gas right from the word go, scoring 38 off 18 with the help of three fours and as many sixes.

Rilee Rossouw and Jordan Cox couldn't get going, but Tim David came out firing on all cylinders. David smashed his way to a 18-ball 42 with five fours and two sixes, helping the Bulls score big in the death overs.

Mohammad Irfan was the pick of the bowlers for the Warriors, picking up one wicket and giving away only 14 runs.. Junaid Siddique picked up two wickets, but he was a tad expensive, leaking 27 runs in two overs.

The Warriors lost the early wicket of Adam Lyth and Kennar Lewis, but Usman Khan blazed his way to a 26-ball 47 with five fours and two sixes. Rovman Powell and Sherfane Rutherford score 25 and 26 respectively, but it was Shiraz Ahmed's spell of 1-0-1-3 that ended up playing a massive role in the game.

Richard Gleeson hardly gave anything away, as he finished with figures of 2-0-13-1.

