Abu Dhabi T10 League 2022 Points Table: Updated standings after Morrisville Samp Army vs Bangla Tigers Match 3

Morrisville Samp Army have moved to second place after beating Bangla Tigers by 15 runs in the third game of the Abu Dhabi T10 League on Thursday (November 24) at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium.

The Tigers, who started their campaign with a 19-run win over New York Strikers, moved down to third place in the points table, below Deccan Gladiators and Samp Army.

The Gladiators are sitting atop the standings with a stupendous net run rate of +3.500. The Tigers, meanwhile, have slid down the points table but have a decent net run rate of +0.200.

Team Abu Dhabi are languishing at the bottom of the points table with a net run rate of -3.500 after their heavy 35-run defeat against the Gladiators on Wednesday.

Dwayne Pretorius stars in win for Samp Army in Abu Dhabi T10

After being put in to bat first, the Samp Army, captained by Moeen Ali, racked up a decent score of 100-5. Shinron Hetmyer top-scored with a 21-ball knock of 38, laced with two fours and three sixes.

Karim Janat also threw his bat around to score 22 off 14 with three fours. Meanwhile, George Garton's four-ball 14 helped Samp Army reach the 100-run mark.

Benny Howell was the pick of the Tigers bowlers, picking up two wickets for just 17 runs. Meanwhile, Rohan Mustafa and Matheesha Pathirana also bowled their hearts out.

The Tigers, though, fell short in the run chase, as they only managed to score 85 runs for the loss of three wickets. Hazratullah Zazai scored 35 runs, but he did so at a rather sedate strike rate of 134.62.

South African pacer Dwayne Pretorius was outstanding, as he finished with figures of 2-0-11-3. Anrich Nortje and Karim Janat couldn't get a wicket but hardly gave away any loose balls to work with.

Poll : 0 votes