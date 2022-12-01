Abu Dhabi T10 League 2022 Points Table: Updated standings after New York Strikers vs Northern Warriors, Match 22

The New York Strikers edged out the Northern Warriors in the 22nd match of the Abu Dhabi T10 League 2022 to secure their third win of the season on Wednesday, November 30. While things are settling for the Strikers with four successive wins, the Warriors are looking to lose grip.

The win has boosted the Strikers’ position on the points table as they have jumped up to second with a net run-rate of 0.440. The Warriors, on the other hand, have retained the fifth slot with an NRR dropping to 0.152.

Alongside top-placed Deccan Gladiators, the Warriors are the only side to have eight points under their belt. The Gladiators, meanwhile, have an NRR of 2.013 with four wins out of six.

Team Abu Dhabi found themselves in third spot after the result of the NYS vs NW encounter. Following a tie they came across whilst encountering the Delhi Bulls earlier, Abu Dhabi have seven points with an NRR of 0.098.

Next on the list is the Samp Army, with six points and a NRR of 0.375. They are followed by the Warriors, who, after losing to the Strikers on Wednesday, have slipped to fifth position. The Northern Warriors have managed to secure only two wins so far this season.

Chennai Braves and Bangla Tigers have had an underwhelming campaign in the Abu Dhabi T10 League, losing four games each. The two have NRRs of -0.825 and -1.244, respectively.

The Delhi Bulls have only one win under their belt so far in the Abu Dhabi T10 League. Having played five matches, they have an NRR of -1.130 with only three points.

New York Strikers paving their way Abu Dhabi T10 League knockouts

The Strikers, who are now placed second in the Abu Dhabi T10 League standings, have a massive chance to qualify for the next stage. They chased down a target of 144 runs with five wickets to spare to secure a thrilling victory.

Batting first, the Northern Warriors posted 143 runs on the board, riding on quickfire knocks from Usman Khan (48 off 25) and Rovman Powell (54 off 19). Sherfane Rutherford also chipped in with a late blitz, smashing an unbeaten 16 off five balls. Jordan Thompson and Kieron Pollard managed to pick up a wicket apiece for the New York Strikers.

In reply, the Strikers lost both their openers cheaply and were reeling at 29/2.

While chasing, the Strikers were low on hopes, with both their openers deteriorating. However, Eoin Morgan’s electrifying 87 off 35 balls put the side back on track before Muhammad Waseem took the side home with a quickfire knock of 18 off just nine balls.

Mohammad Irfan starred with the ball for the Northern Warriors, picking up three wickets, but lacked support from the other end as the New York Strikers chased down the target to take the game home.

