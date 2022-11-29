Abu Dhabi T10 League 2022 Points Table: Updated standings after Northern Warriors vs The Chennai Braves, Match 16

The Northern Warriors have moved to fourth in the points table in the Abu Dhabi T10 League after beating the Chennai Braves by 34 runs on Monday, November 28, at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium.

The Brave, on the other hand, moved one place down to seventh in the points table with victories in only one of their four matches.

The Deccan Gladiators remain the table-toppers with three wins from four matches and a net run rate of 1.900. Morrisville Samp Army and New York Strikers have also won three out of their four matches.

For the Warriors to keep climbing the ladder, they can't afford to afford a lot of slip-ups from here on.

Usman Khan powers the Northern Warriors in Abu Dhabi T10 League

After opting to bat first, the Warriors racked up a massive score of 141 for the loss of three wickets. Usman Khan was the star of the show as he scored 65 runs off 24 balls with the help of six fours and five sixes.

His opening partner, Adam Lyth, was also aggressive as the left-handed batter notched an unbeaten 25-ball 54 with four fours and as many sixes.

Olly Stone was the pick of the bowlers for the Braves as he finished with figures of 1.4-0-22-0. The likes of Samuel Cook and Carlos Braithwaite had off days.

The Brave, led by Sikandar Raza, tried their best but could only finish with 107 for the loss of five wickets. James Fuller scored 36 runs off 16 balls in a knock laced with three fours and two sixes but his efforts were in vain.

Wayne Parnell was the standout bowler for the Warriors as he picked up two crucial wickets of Dawid Malan and Ross Whiteley. Raza faltered with the bat after he got out for a duck to Abhimanyu Mithun.

Poll : 0 votes