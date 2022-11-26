Abu Dhabi T10 League 2022 Points Table: Updated standings after Team Abu Dhabi vs Delhi Bulls Match 7

The match no.7 between Team Abu Dhabi and Delhi Bulls in the Abu Dhabi T10 league was witness to an exciting finish. The match at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium ended in a tie.

The Bulls moved up to second place in the points table with a net run rate of 0.200. Earlier in the day, the Deccan Gladiators moved to the top, courtesy of their massive win over the Northern Warriors.

Team Abu Dhabi, on the other hand, opened their account. After their heavy defeat at the hands of the Gladiators, they somehow managed to evade defeat at the hands of the Bulls.

The Northern Warriors and Chennai Brave are the only teams that have yet to get on the points table thus far in the championship.

Brandon King saves the day for Abu Dhabi

After the end of the match, Brandon King's knock played a massive role in helping Team Abu Dhabi evade their second defeat in a row in the tournament.

King raced his way to 64 runs off 27 balls with the help of five fours and four sixes. On the back of his knock, Abu Dhabi managed to set the Bulls a stiff target of 121 to chase down in 10 overs.

James Vince scored 26 runs off 20 balls, but he was never able to step on the gas. Alex Hales, who was outstanding for England in the T20 World Cup on Australian soil, failed to make an impact.

The Bulls never had a messiah in their run chase, but collective efforts from their batters took them close. However, in the end, they couldn't quite go past the finish line.

Amad Butt and Andrew Tye picked up two wickets apiece for Team Abu Dhabi. Adil Rashid failed to make a breakthrough but gave away 16 runs in his quota of two overs.

