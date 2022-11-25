Abu Dhabi T10 League 2022: Updated standings after Chennai Braves vs New York Strikers Match 5

Chennai Braves did not put a solid start to their Abu Dhabi T10 league 2022 campaign. They lost their opener against New York Strikers, featuring in the 5th match of the tournament, as the Kieron Pollard-led army bounced back, registering their first win.

The Strikers earlier lost to Bangla Tigers in the Abu Dhabi T10 league opener and now have two points. It places them fourth on the point table. Whereas Chennai now sits in second-last place with an NRR of -2.700.

Notably, the Tigers and Strikers are the only two sides to feature in two games, winning one out of two played. The rest of the teams have contested their first game so far - Deccan Gladiators, Samp Army, and Delhi Bulls are the sides making sure to start their Abu Dhabi T10 league campaign with victories.

Deccan tops the table with an NRR of 3.500 and two points after a wide-margin win against Team Abu Dhabi. Samp and Delhi follow them in the next slot with equal points and an NRR of 1.500 and 0.400, respectively.

Strikers and the Tigers are next in the lane with two points apiece and the NRRs of 0.400 and 0.200, respectively.

However, Northern Warriors, Braves, and Abu Dhabi had a disappointing start. They are placed in sixth, seventh, and eighth positions, respectively, with no points and negative net run rates.

Who were the stars of the show?

Updated Points Table after Match 5

Mentioning the context of the fifth match, which has propelled the winners to a better position on the points table, the Braves won the toss and elected to field first. However, the decision did not turn out to be fruitful for them. They conceded 99 runs and were able to bag six Strikers’ wickets. In reply, the six of the Braves collapsed on 72, with no balls left.

Notably, New York’s Paul Stirling was the major driving force behind compiling 99 as he smashed 32 from just 15 deliveries. Whereas Chennai’s James Fuller was the best bowler of his side and scalped thrice whilst yielding 15 runs from two overs.

On the other hand, Chennai’s Carlos Braithwaite tried to pace things up with a speedy 22 off 14. However, the quality defense of the Strikers, courtesy of two scalps apiece from Akeal Hossein and Jordan Thompson, made them the stars of the show in the Abu Dhabi T10 league.

Finally, Pollard and co. ended up cheering with a 27-run win over Sikandar Raza’s men.

