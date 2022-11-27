Abu Dhabi T10 League 2022: Updated standings after Deccan Gladiators vs New York Strikers Match 9

Despite losing their match against the New York Strikers in the Abu Dhabi T10 League on Sunday, the Deccan Gladiators have maintained the top position on the points table courtesy of their first two wins. Furthermore, the Strikers have moved up to the second place with two wins out of three.

The Strikers did not get off to a fine start to their campaign with a defeat against Bangla Tigers. Nevertheless, they managed things handsomely versus Chennai Braves in the next match before continuing their winning streak against the Strikers. With four points, they have a net run rate of 0.300.

Notably, the Strikers and the Gladiators are the only two teams to win two games so far. First-placed Nicholas Pooran and co. have an NRR of 1.933. They earlier won two back-to-back games against Team Abu Dhabi and Northern Warriors.

Concerning other teams, Delhi Bulls enjoyed third place with one out of two wins with an NRR of 0.200. They opened up the T10 League’s journey with a win. However, they came across a tie versus Abu Dhabi in the subsequent match.

Samp Army, who have encountered one game so far, were lucky enough to win that against Bangla Tigers. They have an NRR of 1.500 with two points. In contrast, the Braves, with one out of two wins, are placed next with an NRR of 0.300.

The sixth, seventh, and eighth-placed teams have negative run rates as they strive to pace things up in the tournament. Bangla started their journey with a drifted win versus the Strikers but mismanaged things in the next two matches. They now have an NRR of -0.967.

The following two teams in the Abu Dhabi T10 League table, Warriors and Abu Dhabi are yet to conquer the game. Playing twice, they have zero points so far and sit on seventh and eighth slots, respectively, with NRRs of -1.750 and -1.400.

Gladiators failed to opt for third successive win in Abu Dhabi T10 League 2022

Updated Points Table after Match 9 (Image Courtesy: Ttensports.com)

As far as the match is concerned, Deccan Gladiators, looking to win their third successive match, elected to bat first. However, things did not fall in their favor. They amassed 109 with the loss of seven scalps but could not defend it successfully.

Suresh Raina’s 28 and Odean Smith’s 38 were the driving force behind compiling a decent score from 60 balls. Whereas the Strikers' bowlers, Akeal Hossein and Jordan Thompson, carrying on their majestic performances, struck twice apiece.

While Kieron Pollard and co. looked to chase, Andre Fletcher started classy with 16 off 6. Later, Paul Stirling’s smokey knock of 25 off 11 propelled them further. Meanwhile, Eoin Morgan’s 42 off 23 and Azam Khan’s 26 off 20 helped them reach 110, while the Gladiators bowlers failed to deliver the pretty final over.

