Abu Dhabi T10 League 2023 Points Table: Updated standings after Bangla Tigers vs New York Strikers, Match 5

On Wednesday, November 29, Delhi Bulls beat Deccan Gladiators by nine wickets in the Abu Dhabi T10 League 2023 at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium. Subsequently, they moved to the top of the table with a net run rate of +2.353, while the Gladiators dropped to 5th place in the table with a net run rate of +0.116.

The Chennai Braves beat Team Abu Dhabi by four runs in the second match of the day. The Braves began their campaign at 3rd in the table with two points and a net run rate of +0.400, while Team Abu Dhabi are 6th in the table with a net run rate of -0.400.

In the third match, New York Strikers beat Bangla Tigers by eight wickets. The Strikers registered their first win of the tournament and are placed 4th with two points and a net run rate of +0.314.

The Tigers started their journey at the bottom of the table with a net run rate of -3.335.

Perera, Karunaratne hand Bangla Tigers big defeat

After being put in to bat first, the Tigers scored 101 for the loss of seven wickets in 20 overs. Jordan Cox led the charge for them with a knock of 38 runs off 17 balls, laced with six fours and one six.

Kusal Mendis also threw his bat around to score 29 runs off 12 balls with four fours and two sixes. However, Chamika Karunaratne was the pick of the bowlers for after he picked up three crucial wickets of David Miller, Daniel Sams and Dasun Shanaka. Thereafter, the Strikers chased down the target with 14 balls to spare.

Kusal Perera was their star batter after he scored 50 runs off 20 balls with seven fours and two sixes and Muhammad Waseem made 41 runs off 22 balls with five fours and two sixes.