Abu Dhabi T10 League 2023 Points Table: Updated standings after Delhi Bulls vs The Chennai Braves, Match 11

Three matches were contested on the fourth day (Friday, December 1) of the ongoing edition of the Abu Dhabi T10 League. New York Strikers, Morrisville SAMP Army, and Delhi Bulls registered rather comfortable wins. These results witnessed massive changes in the points table of the league.

The Delhi Bulls are on top of the points table with two wins in as many matches and they now have four points. Their 65-run win over the Chennai Braves has propelled their net run rate to 4.355. SAMP Army are in the second position as they have won two out of three matches so far.

New York Strikers won by three wickets against the Northern Warriors and that has helped them reach third place with four points after three matches. Their net run rate is decent too at 0.611. Northern Warriors also have four points at the moment despite losing to the Strikers and are fourth.

Bangla Tigers, Deccan Gladiators, and Chennai Braves have won a game each. Braves’ NRR has been hurt a lot after their 65-run loss to the Delhi Bulls. Meanwhile, Team Abu Dhabi continues to be the only side to not win any match so far in three outings.

Delhi Bulls thump the Chennai Braves, defend 126 comfortably

In the last game on the fourth day, Delhi Bulls were put to bat first after losing the toss. They lost Quinton de Kock and Rilee Rossouw with just 15 runs on the board in less than two overs. But then Johnson Charles and James Vince added 67 runs together. Once their partnership was broken, Rovman Powell showed off his hitting skills smashing 35 runs off 15 balls.

Charles scored 40 runs while Vince also smashed 37 off 14 balls. The Bulls posted 126 runs on the board for the loss of six wickets in their 10 overs.

The Chennai Braves needed a good start to chase down 127. But barring Mohammad Nabi, none of their batters could even cross the eight-run mark. Four of the Delhi Bulls bowlers picked up two wickets each. Fazalhaq Farooqi shone with the figures of 2/8 while Ravi Bopara also did well to pick two wickets for just four runs.

Chennai reached 61 runs due to Nabi’s fighting 25 as they got bowled out in the ninth over losing the match by 65 runs.