Abu Dhabi T10 League 2023 Points Table: Updated standings after New York Strikers vs Morrisville Samp Army, Match 28

Morrisville Samp Army beat New York Strikers by six wickets in Match No.28 of the T10 League 2023 at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi. With the win, they displaced the Strikers from the top of the table and finished with 12 points and a net run rate of +1.399 thanks to wins in six out of seven matches. They will now lock horns with the Strikers in Qualifier 1 on December 8.

Delhi Bulls beat Team Abu Dhabi by seven wickets in their last league game but failed to make their way through to the playoffs. They finished fifth in the table with six points and a net run rate of +0.351 thanks to wins in three out of seven games. Abu Dhabi, on the other hand, ended their campaign at the bottom of the table with two points and a net run rate of -3.987.

Bangla Tigers beat The Chennai Braves by 27 runs and advanced to the playoffs. They finished third in the table with eight points and a net run rate of +0.174 courtesy of wins in four out of seven games. They will next face the Deccan Gladiators in the Eliminator on December 8.

Dasun Shanaka powers Bangla Tigers to victory over The Chennai Braves

After being asked to bat first, the Tigers scored 126 for the loss of five wickets in 10 overs. Dasun Shanaka was their star performer and also won the Player of the Match award. He scored 34 runs off 15 balls with three fours and two sixes. Robin Uthappa and Kusal Mendis scored 20 and 32 respectively.

Charith Asalanka scored 55 runs off 26 balls with eight fours and two sixes, but his knock went in vain as the Braves finished with 99 for the loss of six wickets in 10 overs.