Abu Dhabi T10 League 2023 Points Table: Updated standings after Northern Warriors vs Delhi Bulls, Match 25

The Chennai Braves beat the New York Strikers in Match No. 23 of the Abu Dhabi T10 League on Wednesday, December 6, at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium. With the win, the Braves kept alive their slim hopes of advancing to the playoffs. They are seventh in the table with four points and a net run rate of -3.342. The Strikers, on the other hand, qualified for the next round, being atop the table.

In Match No. 24, Morrisville Samp Army beat Deccan Gladiators by six wickets. With the win, the Samp Army confirmed their spot in the playoffs, having 10 points from six matches with a net run rate of +2.421. The Gladiators, on the other hand, are third in the table with eight points and a net run rate of +2.051.

In the last match of the day, Northern Warriors beat the Delhi Bulls by 13 runs. The Warriors failed to qualify for the playoffs as they finished with six points and a net run rate of -0.424. The Bulls are placed fourth with six points but are yet to cement their spot in the top four.

Omarzai powers Warriors to win against Bulls

After being put in to bat first, the Warriors scored 79 for the loss of five wickets in 20 overs. Rahul Chopra was their star batter, scoring an unbeaten 23 off 14 balls with three fours and one six.

Fazalhaq Farooqi picked up two wickets apiece while Naveen-ul-Haq, Wasim Akram, and Richard Gleeson accounted for one scalp apiece.

Defending the small total, the Warriors did an excellent job and restricted the Bulls to 66 for eight. Azmatullah Omarzai picked up the wickets of Quinton de Kock and Johnson Charles and finished with figures of 2-0-6-2. He also earned the Player of the Match award. Ziaur Rahman got two wickets.