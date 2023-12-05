Abu Dhabi T10 League 2023 Points Table: Updated standings after Team Abu Dhabi vs Bangla Tigers, Match 19

New York Strikers beat Delhi Bulls by 67 runs in Match No.18 of the T10 League 2023 on Monday, December 4, at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi. With the win, the Strikers moved to the top of the table with six points and a net run rate of +2.111.

The Bulls, in the meantime, slipped to third in the table with six points and a net run rate of +1.088.

In the other match of the day, Bangla Tigers beat Team Abu Dhabi by nine wickets. The Tigers are fifth in the table with six points and a net run rate of +0.120.

Team Abu Dhabi, on the other hand, are still struggling at the bottom of the table with a net run rate of -3.659 after losses in all five of their matches.

Daniel Sams and Jordan Cox shine as Bangla Tigers thrash Abu Dhabi

After opting to field first, the Tigers bowled Team Abu Dhabi out for 66 runs in 10 overs. Daniel Sams was the pick of the bowlers as he finished with figures of 2-0-11-3. The left-arm fast bowler picked up the wickets of Kyle Mayers, Tom Banton, and Dwaine Pretorius.

Skipper Benny Howell bowled beautifully as he got the wickets of Asif Khan and Alishan Sharafu, and gave away only nine runs at an economy rate of 4.50. Barring Pretorius, who scored 15 runs off 13 balls, and Rumman Raees (20 off 8) none of the Abu Dhabi batters got into double digits.

The Tigers lost the wicket of Avishka Fernando in the first over, but Jordan Cox used the long handle to good effect to take his team past the finish line. Cox stayed not out on 56 runs off 23 balls with 10 fours and two sixes as the Tigers chased down the target with 31 balls to spare.