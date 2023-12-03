Abu Dhabi T10 League 2023 Points Table: Updated standings after The Chennai Braves vs Northern Warriors, Match 14

Three fixtures were played out on Saturday, December 02, in the ongoing Abu Dhabi T10 League 2023.

In the first game of the day, the Deccan Gladiators notched up a convincing 63-run win against Team Abu Dhabi. On the other hand, Delhi Bulls also scripted a comfortable victory over the Bangla Tigers, thrashing them by seven wickets.

The final game of the day, however, went down the wire and was a close contest. With five wickets and just two deliveries to spare, The Chennai Braves defeated the Northern Warriors.

Looking at the points table, Delhi Bulls are unbeaten with three wins from as many games. They continue to stay on top of the points table with six points. Post a convincing win, Deccan Gladiators jumped four places to the second position with four points and a NRR of +1.147.

Morrisville Samp Army, meanwhile, dropped a spot down to the third position with four points but a NRR of +0.991. New York Strikers also slipped a place down to the fourth spot. They also have four points but an inferior NRR of +0.611. Northern Warriors also slipped one position down to fifth place with four points and a NRR of +0.136.

With their victory, The Chennai Braves climbed a place up to the sixth position with four points. However, their NRR (-1.516) is worse among all teams with four points. Bangla Tigers fell two places down to the seventh position while Team Abu Dhabi, who are still to win a game, occupy the bottom-most position.

Mohammad Nabi, and Sikandar Raza guide The Chennai Braves to nail-biting victory

Batting first, the Northern Warriors posted a challenging total of 106/3 from their ten overs. Opener Hazratullah Zazai got them off to a smashing start, slamming a quick-fire 32-ball 54.

However, their innings lost steam after he was dismissed as they slipped to 80/3. Adam Hose then gave them a strong finish nonetheless, slamming a fiery unbeaten 10-ball 24. Mohammad Nabi grabbed a couple of wickets for The Chennai Braves while Junaid Siddiqui chipped in with a wicket as well.

The Chennai Braves were in all sorts of trouble, being reduced to 31/3 during the fifth over of their chase. They further slipped to 52/4. However, it was the key partnership between skipper Charith Asalanka and Sikandar Raza that not only pulled them back in the game but won it for them in the end.

Asalanka remained unbeaten on 22 while Raza smashed a 10-ball 27. Abhimanyu Mithun picked up two scalps for the Northern Warriors, eventually in vain.