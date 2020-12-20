Deccan Gladiators have announced the signing of Afghanistan wicket-keeper batsman Mohammad Shahzad for the upcoming season of the Abu Dhabi T10 League.

"One of Afghanistan's most celebrated hard hitting batsman with numerous record performances in his bag - @MShahzad077," the club handle tweeted.

Mohammad Shahzad is the team's sixth signing for the season, and is expected to don the gloves behind the stumps throughout this edition of the league.

"I'm really excited to play for Deccan Gladiators. Thank you to all the Deccan Gladiator family to retain me. I'm looking forward to play under the Pollard captaincy," Shahzad said.

Mohammad Shahzad is the only Afghanistan player to have signed up to play in the upcoming edition of the Abu Dhabi T10 League.

The Deccan Gladiators have also signed up South African batsman Colin Ingram, Bhanuka Rajapaksa and Kieron Pollard. The club also announced the signing of West Indian all-rounder Sunil Narine as their icon player.

UAE cricketer Zahoor Khan also penned down a contract with the Deccan Gladiators making him the fourth player from the country to playing the 2020 edition of the Abu Dhabi T10 League.

Kieron Pollard to lead Deccan Gladiators in Season 4

Kieron Pollard is one of the most popular cricketers around the world, and will lead the Deccan Gladiators side in the upcoming edition of the league. He is an experience campaigner, and has guided the Trinbago Knight Riders to the trophy in the 2020 edition of the Caribbean Premier League (CPL).

The 33-year-old player also captained the Mumbai Indians side during Rohit Sharma's absence in the Indian Premier League.

The fourth season of the Abu Dhabi T10 League will take place between January 28th and February 6th at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium.