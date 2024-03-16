Abu Dhabi T20 Counties Super Cup 2024 Points Table: Updated standings after Team Abu Dhabi vs Essex, Match 6

The Abu Dhabi T20 Counties 2024 witnessed three games being played on Saturday (March 16) at Tolerance Oval, Abu Dhabi.

Somerset prevailed over Nottinghamshire by 28 runs in the first game of the day. With this victory, they opened their account after facing a loss in their first game, and are in fourth spot with a net run-rate of +0.033. Meanwhile, Notts are at the second spot with a run-rate of +0.942.

In the second game, Warwickshire were dominant with their performance against Yorkshire. They kept up their momentum to settle themselves atop the points table with a net run-rate of +2.843.

The third game saw Essex running past Team Abu Dhabi to get their first victory and positioned themselves in the fifth spot.

Somerset, Essex opened their account; Warwickshire maintains dominance

In the first game of the day, Nottinghamshire opted to field first, which did not go down in their favor. The swashbuckling batter Tom Banton was sensational with his ball-striking abilities to slam 68 off 38 balls while hitting seven fours and three sixes. Thereafter, Tom Lammonby pushed the paddle to contribute a quickfire 85 off 49 balls. Ben Green remained unbeaten on 31 to help Somerset to finish on 209/3.

In reply, Notts could not start well with the dismissal of experienced batter, Joe Clarke (10). Although Tom Moores was impressive with a knock of 73 off 49, Alfie Ogborne picked four wickets to pave the way for Somerset to win the game by 28 runs.

The second game saw Warwickshire making good use of their decision to bat first on a belter of a surface. The skipper, Alex Davies was terrific to play on an aggressive note, and slammed 96 off 41 balls, comprising 10 fours and six sixes. Afterwards, Will Rhodes (42*) and Chris Benjamin (26) contributed to assist in Warwickshire posting 222/5 on the board.

Yorkshire opener, William Luxton tried well with a knock of 67 off 39 balls to keep the team’s hopes alive. However, Dom Bess could only impress by scoring 49 off 22, as other batters failed to contribute enough. As a result, they faced a loss by 23 runs.

In the third game, Team Abu Dhabi was invited to bat first by Essex. They could not be proficient yet again, as the batting line-up failed to gain momentum throughout the innings. The saving grace for the team was Ben Slater, who scored 62 off 40 balls to set a 123-run target for Essex.

Although the Essex batters could not chase down the score easily, Adam Rossington (50) made sure the team crossed the finish line in the 19th over.

