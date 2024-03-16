Abu Dhabi T20 Counties Super Cup 2024: Top run-getters and wicket-takers after Warwickshire vs Team Abu Dhabi (Updated) ft. Michael Burgess

The first match of the Abu Dhabi T20 Counties Super Cup 2024 took place between Somerset and Yorkshire on Friday, March 15. Batting first, Somerset scored 155 runs in 20 overs. Lewis Goldsworthy top-scored with 44 off 39 balls. Matt Milnes (2/30) and Daniel Moriarty (2/41) were the pick of the bowlers for Yorkshire.

In pursuit of the target, Yorkshire chased down the score in 17.3 overs. James Wharton smashed 60 runs in 40 deliveries, while Adam Lyth contributed 30 off 14 deliveries. Ben Green bowled a fine spell of 3 for 16 for Somerset but to no avail.

In the second game of the tournament, Essex took on Nottinghamshire in Abu Dhabi. Essex scored 132 runs in the first innings. Matt Critchley scored 35 runs in 17 balls but couldn’t convert that into a big one.

Toby Pettman (3/30) and Dillon Pennington (2/20) were the standout bowlers for Nottinghamshire. Later, Joe Clarke’s 65-run knock off 35 balls helped Nottinghamshire chase down the score in just 13.1 overs.

The third match took place between Warwickshire and Team Abu Dhabi in Abu Dhabi. Danny Briggs's (3/19) and Liam Norwell’s (2/18) brilliant spells helped the team bundle out Team Abu Dhabi for 118 runs in the first innings. Warwickshire chased down the score in just 11.4 overs.

Michael Burgess played a match-winning knock of 54 runs in 26 deliveries, while Hamza Shaikh contributed 22 off 18 deliveries.

Abu Dhabi T20 Counties Super Cup 2024 Most Runs List

Sr. No Player Mat Inns NO Runs HS Ave BF SR 100 50 0 4s 6s 1 Joe Clarke 1 1 - 65 65 65 35 185.71 -- 1 - 9 3 2 James Wharton 1 1 - 60 60 60 40 150 -- 1 - 8 -- 3 Michael Burgess 1 1 1 54 54 -- 26 207.69 -- 1 - 7 2 4 Lewis Goldsworthy 1 1 - 44 44 44 39 112.82 -- -- - 3 1 5 Matt Critchley 1 1 - 35 35 35 17 205.88 -- -- -- 2 3 6 Ben Slater 1 1 - 34 34 34 16 212.5 -- -- -- 3 3 7 Adam Lyth 1 1 - 30 30 30 14 214.29 -- -- -- 2 3 8 Tom Lammonby 1 1 - 29 29 29 21 138.1 -- -- -- -- 2 9 James Rew 1 1 - 26 26 26 26 100 -- -- -- -- 1 10 William Luxton 1 1 - 24 24 24 17 141.18 -- -- 1 2

Joe Clarke sits atop the runs tally with 65 runs, while James Wharton takes the number two spot with 60 runs. Lewis Goldsworthy is at three with 44 runs, followed by Matt Critchley (35) and Adam Lyth (30) at four and five, respectively.

Tom Lammonby occupies the sixth spot with 29 runs to his name, while James Rew claims the seventh spot with 26 runs. The eighth, ninth, and 10th positions are occupied by Williams Luxton (24), Jordan Thompson (23), and Jack Haynes (22), respectively.

Abu Dhabi T20 Counties Super Cup 2024 Most Wickets List

Sr. No Players Mat Innings Balls Overs Mdns Runs Wkts BBI Ave Econ SR 4 5 1 Danny Briggs 1 1 22 3.4 - 19 3 3/19 6.33 5.18 7.33 -- -- 2 Ben Green 1 1 18 3 - 16 3 3/16 5.33 5.33 6 -- -- 3 Toby Pettman 1 1 21 3.3 - 30 3 3/30 10 8.57 7 -- -- 4 Dillon Pennington 1 1 24 4 - 20 2 2/20 10 5 12 -- -- 5 Jake Lintott 1 1 24 4 - 20 2 2/20 10 5 12 -- -- 6 Liam Norwell 1 1 18 3 - 18 2 2/18 9 6 9 -- -- 7 Muhammad Zubair Khan 1 1 18 3 - 19 2 2/19 9.5 6.33 9 -- -- 8 Matt Milnes 1 1 24 4 - 30 2 2/30 15 7.5 12 -- -- 9 Calvin Harrison 1 1 18 3 - 24 2 2/24 12 8 9 -- -- 10 Daniel Moriarty 1 1 24 4 - 41 2 2/41 20.5 10.25 12 -- --

Ben Green is sitting at the pole position in the wickets tally with three wickets under his name. Toby Pettman also has three and occupies the second spot. Dillon Pennington is sitting at third with two wickets, while Matt Milnes (2) and Calvin Harrison (2) take the fourth and fifth spots, respectively.

The sixth position is occupied by Daniel Moriarty (2), followed by Brett Hutton (1) and Jake Ball (1) at the seventh and eighth spots, respectively. Lyndon James (2) is languishing at ninth, while Luc Benkenstein (2) rounds off the top ten list.

Get Lightning Fast Live Cricket Scores of your Favourite Matches only on the Cric Rocket App