ACC Emerging Teams Asia Cup 2023 Most Runs and Most Wickets standings: Avishka Fernando and Mohammad Ibrahim on top – Updated after Match 2

The opening day of the ACC Men’s Emerging Teams Asia Cup 2023 saw two games being played in Colombo. Sri Lanka A faced Bangladesh A at the Sinhalese Sports Club whereas the Colombo Cricket Club hosted the clash between Afghanistan A and Oman A.

Sri Lanka A were asked to bat first and they posted 349 on the board for the loss of eight wickets. Avishka Fernando hit a brilliant century. Chasing a mammoth total, Bangladesh A failed to build partnerships as they got dismissed for 301 to lose the game by 48 runs.

In the second game, Afghanistan A finished their innings on 267/8 after electing to bat first in a 49-overs-per-side contest. The bowlers then stepped up and knocked over Oman A on 195 to win the game comprehensively by 72 runs.

ACC Men’s Emerging Teams Asia Cup 2023 Most Runs List

Most Runs list after Match 2 (Image Courtesy: www.asiancricket.org)

Avishka Fernando of Sri Lanka A lit up the opening day of the ACC Men’s Emerging Teams Asia Cup 2023. Opening the batting, he hit a brilliant century against Bangladesh A. He hit 13 fours and three maximums in his knock of 133 off 124 balls. He is the current leading run-scorer in the competition.

Zubairullah Akbari of Afghanistan A was outstanding in their win over Oman A. The left-handed opening batter gave his side a solid start and scored 79 off 84 balls, with 14 boundaries. Akbari sits below Fernando in the most runs list.

Minod Bhanuka of Sri Lanka A follows Akbari, after the wicketkeeper-batter hit four boundaries and three sixes in his 57-run knock off 55 balls. He held the innings nicely for his side against Bangladesh A and is an important player in their batting lineup.

ACC Men’s Emerging Teams Asia Cup 2023 Most Wickets List

Zia Ur Rehman of Afghanistan A in action

Mohammad Ibrahim of Afghanistan A is sitting at the top of the most wickets list after the conclusion of day one. The right-arm pacer bowled brilliantly against Oman A and finished with figures of 3/22 in his eight overs. It included two maiden overs.

Zia Ur Rehman Akbar also contributed to Afghanistan A's win against Oman A. The left-arm spinner picked up three wickets, giving away 37 runs in his 8.3 overs. He sits below Ibrahim in the most wickets list of ACC Men’s Emerging Teams Asia Cup 2023.

Dushan Hemantha of Sri Lanka A also grabbed three wickets and follows Akbar in the list of most wickets list. He finished with figures of 3/54 in his 10 overs and helped his side defend the total against Bangladesh A.

