ACC Emerging Teams Asia Cup 2023 Most Runs and Most Wickets standings: Avishka Fernando and Nishant Sindhu finish at the top – Updated after Final

The final of the ACC Men’s Emerging Teams Asia Cup 2023 saw Pakistan A lock horns against India A at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo.

After being asked to bat first, Pakistan scored a mammoth 352-8. Tayyab Tahir smashed a brilliant 108 off 71. India's Rajvardhan Hangargekar and Riyan Parag took two wickets apiece.

In response, Abhishek Sharma scored 61 at the top of the order, but India kept losing wickets at regular intervals. Eventually, they got bundled out on 224 in 40 overs as Pakistan won the title.

ACC Men’s Emerging Teams Asia Cup 2023 Most Runs List

Avishka Fernando of Sri Lanka A finished as the highest run-scorer of the ACC Men’s Emerging Teams Asia Cup. The right-handed opening batter amassed 255 runs in four outings. He averaged 63.75 with the bat and hit one fifty and a hundred.

India A captain Yash Dhull looked good in the final against Pakistan A. He scored 39 off 41 before getting dismissed. He took his tally to 234 runs in the competition and finished as the second highest run-scorer. He also hit one fifty and a ton and led his team from the front.

Abhishek Sharma of India A moved to third spot in the runs list of the ACC Men’s Emerging Teams Asia Cup. He was fabulous in the final, scoring 61 off 51, but lacked support from the other end. He scored 221 runs and finished below Dhull in the list of runs.

ACC Men’s Emerging Teams Asia Cup 2023 Most Wickets List

India A’s pacer Nishant Sindhu ends the ACC Men’s Emerging Teams Asia Cup 2023 as the leading wicket-taker. He picked up 11 wickets in five games, including one in the final against Pakistan A.

Rajvardhan Hangargekar of India A ended his campaign as the second highest wicket-taker with ten wickets in four outings, averaging 13.40. He registered figures of 2-48 in his six overs in the final against Pakistan A.

India A’s Manav Suthar finished the ACC Men’s Emerging Teams Asia Cup with ten wickets, too. He averaged 19.50 and had an economy of 4.20. The left-arm spinner had productive outings in the tournament and picked up a wicket in the final.