ACC Emerging Teams Asia Cup 2023 Most Runs and Most Wickets standings: Minod Bhanuka and Mohammad Ibrahim on top – Updated after Match 6

There were two Group A fixtures played on Saturday, July 15, in the ACC Men’s Emerging Teams Asia Cup 2023. One clash was held at the Sinhalese Sports Club whereas the second was held at the Colombo Cricket Club in Colombo.

In the fifth game of the ACC Men’s Emerging Teams Asia Cup 2023, Oman A were asked to bat first and their batters faltered as they got bundled out on 126. Bangladesh A openers then stepped up and contributed as they chased down the total in the 17th over to win the game by eight wickets.

The sixth game was a close-fought contest. On the back of contributions from the middle-order batters, Afghanistan A posted 252 on the board. In reply, Minod Bhanuka hit a brilliant ton but it wasn’t enough as they fell short of the target by 11 runs to suffer their first loss of the tournament.

ACC Men’s Emerging Teams Asia Cup 2023 Most Runs List

England v Sri Lanka - ICC Cricket World Cup 2019

Minod Bhanuka of Sri Lanka A has jumped to the top spot in the most runs list of the ACC Men’s Emerging Teams Asia Cup 2023. Chasing 253 against Afghanistan A, he hit 17 fours and a six to score 119 off 103 balls but it wasn’t enough as they lost the game by 11 runs. Bhanuka now has 176 runs to his name in two games and sits comfortably at the top of the list.

Sri Lanka A’s Avishka Fernando smashed a fantastic ton on the opening day of the competition but missed out in their next game against Afghanistan A. He was out lbw on the first ball of the chase. As a result, he couldn’t add more to his tally of 133 and sits below his teammate in the most runs charts.

Tanzid Hasan of Bangladesh A looks in good touch in the competition. Chasing 127, Hasan scored at a brisk rate and gave his side a solid start. He scored 49-ball 68 and his knock comprised 11 fours and two sixes. He follows Fernando, having scored 119 runs in two games.

ACC Men’s Emerging Teams Asia Cup 2023 Most Wickets List

Most Wickets list after Match 6

Mohammad Ibrahim is the leading wicket-taker in the ACC Men’s Emerging Teams Asia Cup 2023. The right-arm pacer bagged four wickets against Sri Lanka A and helped Afghanistan A defend 253 successfully. He now has seven wickets to his name and sits at the top of the list.

Shahnawaz Dahani of Pakistan A has slipped to the second spot in the most wickets list of the competition. The right-arm pacer picked up a fifer in their opening game against Nepal and gave away only 38 runs in his 10 overs.

Zia Ur Rehman Akbar of Afghanistan bowled beautifully against Sri Lanka A in their second game. He picked up two wickets, giving away 44 runs in his 7.5 overs which included a maiden. He has five wickets to his name and sits below Dahani in the list of most wickets in the tournament.