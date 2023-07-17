ACC Emerging Teams Asia Cup 2023 Most Runs and Most Wickets standings: Minod Bhanuka and Mohammad Ibrahim on top – Updated after Match 8

The fans in Colombo witnessed two one-sided affairs on the fourth day of the ACC Men’s Emerging Teams Asia Cup 2023. Pakistan A faced UAE A in the seventh match whereas India A went head-to-head against Nepal in the eighth match of the competition.

Pakistan A were asked to bat first and their batters contributed heavily as they posted 309 on the board. In reply, the UAE batters faltered as they went down against the strong Pakistan A bowling to get dismissed on 125 to lose the game by 184 runs.

In the second game of day four, Nepal batted first and it was a disappointing effort from their batters as they got dismissed on 167. India A’s openers smashed fifties as it helped them ace the chase in just 22 overs to grab their second win of the competition.

ACC Men’s Emerging Teams Asia Cup 2023 Most Runs List

Sri Lanka A’s Minod Bhanuka tops the charts of most runs in the ACC Men’s Emerging Teams Asia Cup 2023. He has scored 176 runs in two games so far and averages 88 with the bat. He has hit one fifty and a hundred in the competition and is sitting comfortably at the top of the most runs list.

Bhanuka’s teammate Avishka Fernando sits at the second position in the most runs list of the competition. The right-handed opening batter has smashed 133 runs in two outings. He averages a hefty 66.50 with the bat and will be looking to contribute in their last group game against Oman A.

Tanzid Hasan of Bangladesh A follows Bhanuka in the list of most runs in the ACC Men’s Emerging Teams Asia Cup 2023. The left-handed batter has 119 runs to his name in two games, which includes a highest score of 68. He is a vital cog in the Bangladesh A’s batting lineup.

ACC Men’s Emerging Teams Asia Cup 2023 Most Wickets List

Most Wickets list after Match 8

Mohammad Ibrahim of Afghanistan A is the leading wicket-taker in the ACC Men’s Emerging Teams Asia Cup 2023. He has picked up seven wickets in two outings so far and averages an impressive 10.57 with the ball. He has also a four-fer to his name.

Qasim Akram of Pakistan A has jumped to the top spot in the most wickets list of the competition. Defending 310 against UAE A, Akram bowled brilliantly and picked up six wickets, giving away only 26 runs in his 10 overs. With six wickets to his name, he sits below Ibrahim in the most wickets charts.

Harshit Rana of India A picked up four wickets against UAE A and continued his rich form with the ball. He bowled beautifully against Nepal and registered figures of 2/16 in his five overs. He now has six wickets to his name and sits below Akram in the most wickets list of ACC Men’s Emerging Teams Asia Cup 2023.