ACC Emerging Teams Asia Cup 2023 Most Runs and Most Wickets standings: Riaz Hassan and Rajvardhan Hangargekar lead the charts – Updated after Match 12

The last day of the group stages of the ACC Men’s Emerging Teams Asia Cup 2023 saw two Group B fixtures being played in Colombo. Nepal squared off against UAE at the P Sara Oval whereas Pakistan A faced India A at the R. Premadasa Stadium.

UAE A won the toss and opted to bat first but their batters struggled to get going as they got knocked over on a paltry total of 157. Nepal’s batters then stepped up as they chased down the total in just 23 overs with three wickets in hand to grab their first win of the tournament.

In the 12th game, India A were asked to bowl first and their bowlers ran through Pakistan A’s batting lineup as they knocked over Pakistan A on 205. In reply, Sai Sudharsan smashed a brilliant ton as he remained unbeaten on 104 to help his side chase down the total comfortably.

ACC Men’s Emerging Teams Asia Cup 2023 Most Runs List

Riaz Hassan of Afghanistan A continues to lead the most runs charts in the ACC Men’s Emerging Teams Asia Cup 2023. The opening batter has amassed 187 runs in three games at an average of 62.33 and will play a key role for his side in the semi-finals of the competition.

Minod Bhanuka of Sri Lanka A follows Hassan in the list of most runs. The wicketkeeper-batter has scored 185 runs in three outings and averages an impressive 61.66. He has hit a half-century and a century in the competition.

India A’s Sai Sudharsan has taken giant strides in the most runs list after hitting a sensational century against Pakistan A. Chasing 206, Sudharsan hit 10 fours and three maximums to score 104 off 110 balls to help his side win the game comfortably. He now has 170 runs to his name and sits below Bhanuka.

ACC Men’s Emerging Teams Asia Cup 2023 Most Wickets List

Rajvardhan Hangargekar grabbed a fifer against Pakistan A (Image Courtesy: T20 World Cup)

Rajvardhan Hangargekar of India A has jumped to the top spot in the most wickets list after the conclusion of match 12. The right-arm pacer was brilliant against Pakistan A and he broke their batting lineup. He picked up a fifer and has taken his tally to eight wickets in the competition, moving to the top of the list.

Aqib Ilyas slipped to the second spot after Hangaregekar displaced him from the top spot. The Oman A skipper grabbed eight wickets in three games at an average of 15.62. He won’t be getting any further chance to add to his tally as Oman A have been knocked out of the competition.

Mohammad Ibrahim of Afghanistan A has picked up eight wickets so far in the ACC Men’s Emerging Teams Asia Cup 2023 and follows Ilyas in the most wickets list. He averaged 18.37 in three games and bowled with an economy rate of 5.65.