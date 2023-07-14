ACC Men’s Emerging Teams Asia Cup 2023 Points Table: Updated standings after Pakistan A vs Nepal, Match 4

There were two Group B fixtures played on Friday (July 14) in the ACC Men’s Emerging Teams Asia Cup 2023. The Sinhalese Sports Club in Colombo hosted the clash between India A and UAE A where India A won the game comprehensively. In the second game, Pakistan A defeated Nepal at the Colombo Cricket Club Ground in Colombo.

With a big win over UAE A, India A have jumped to the top spot in the points table of Group B. They have boosted their net run rate to +3.255 and have started the ACC Men’s Emerging Teams Asia Cup 2023 on a winning note. Pakistan A also won their opening game and have opened their account, sitting below India A with a net run rate of +1.933.

Nepal tried hard but failed to emerge victorious against Pakistan A. They have zero points to their name and sit below Pakistan A with a net run rate of -1.933. UAE A were brushed aside by India A and are sitting at the bottom of the points table of Group A with a net run rate of -3.255.

As far as Group A is concerned, Afghanistan A continue to top the table, with two points under their belt and a net run rate of +1.469. Below them sit Sri Lanka A who have a net run rate of +0.96. Bangladesh A and Oman A are placed at the third and fourth positions respectively as both have failed to open their accounts on the opening day of the competition.

Yash Dhull and Shahnawaz Dahani star on day two of ACC Men’s Emerging Teams Asia Cup 2023

Updated Points Table of Group B after Match 4

In the third game of the competition, UAE A were asked to bat first and their batters struggled to get going against the India A bowlers. As a result, they managed to score only 175 in their 50 overs, with skipper Ashwanth Chidambaram top-scoring with 46. Harshit Rana for India picked up a four-fer.

In reply, India A lost two quick wickets but skipper Yash Dhull led from the front and smashed a brilliant ton. He remained unbeaten on 108 off 84 balls to take his side across the line in 26.3 overs. He was well-supported by Nikin Jose who scored 41* off 53 balls.

In the fourth game, Nepal batted first and got bundled out on 179, courtesy of a fine bowling display from Pakistan A bowlers. Sompal Kami scored 75 lower down the order to help them get to a competitive total. Shahnawaz Dahani picked up a five-wicket haul, giving away only 38 runs in his 10 overs. Mohammad Wasim Jr also bagged a four-fer.

Tayyab Tahir played a well-composed knock of 67-ball 51 as it helped them chase down the total in the 33rd over with four wickets in hand. Lalit Rajbanshi picked up three wickets but it wasn’t enough as they failed to defend the total. As a result, Pakistan A started the ACC Men’s Emerging Teams Asia Cup 2023 on a winning note.