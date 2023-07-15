ACC Men’s Emerging Teams Asia Cup 2023 Points Table: Updated standings after Sri Lanka A vs Afghanistan A, Match 6

The fifth match of the ACC Men’s Emerging Teams Asia Cup 2023 saw Bangladesh A beat Oman A comprehensively at the Sinhalese Sports Club in Colombo. The sixth game was a close-fought contest and Afghanistan A emerged victorious against Sri Lanka A.

With the win over Sri Lanka A, Afghanistan A retain their top spot in the points table of Group A. They have taken their points tally to four and have boosted their net run rate to +0.838. Bangladesh A registered their first win of the competition and have moved to the second spot, with two points to their name and a net run rate of +1.731.

Sri Lanka A suffered their first loss of the ACC Men’s Emerging Teams Asia Cup 2023 and have slipped to the third spot. They have a net run rate of 0.37 and have two points under their belt. Oman A have failed to get off the mark in the competition and are languishing at the bottom of the points table of Group A.

India A continue to the top of the table of Group B. They have two points to their name and have a net run rate of +3.255. Below them sit Pakistan A who also have two points under their belt but a net run rate of +1.933.

Nepal lost their opening game against Pakistan A and are placed third in the points table. UAE A suffered a heavy loss against India A in their opening game of the ACC Men’s Emerging Teams Asia Cup 2023 and sit at the bottom of the points table of Group B.

Minod Bhanuka’s ton in vain as Sri Lanka A suffer their first loss of the ACC Men’s Emerging Teams Asia Cup 2023

Updated Points Table of Group A after Match 6

In the sixth game of the ACC Men’s Emerging Teams Asia Cup 2023, Afghanistan A were asked to bat first and they finished their innings on 252/9, thanks to fifties from Riaz Hassan (82) and Noor Ali Zadran (53). Chamika Karunaratne for Sri Lanka A picked up three wickets, giving away 56 runs in his eight overs.

In reply, Minod Bhanuka stood tall against the Afghan bowlers but lacked support from the other end as they kept losing wickets at regular intervals. Bhanuka brought up his ton but fell on 119 as they got bundled out on 241 to lose the game by 11 runs. Mohammad Ibrahim was the standout bowler for Afghanistan A as he registered figures of 4/52 in eight overs.

The fifth game was a one-sided contest where Bangladesh A walked past Oman A unscathed to register their first win of the ACC Men’s Emerging Teams Asia Cup 2023. Bowling first, Tanzim Hasan Sakib bowled brilliantly and picked a four-fer as they knocked over Oman A on 126.

Bangladesh A’s openers Mohammad Naim (47*) and Tanzid Hasan (68) put a solid 109-run opening stand as it helped them chase down the total in just 16.3 overs. With this eight-wicket win, Bangladesh A have boosted their net run rate.