ACC Men’s Premier Cup 2023 Most Runs and Most Wickets standings: Babar Hayat & Ehsan Khan lead charts - Updated after Match 2

The opening day of the ACC Men’s Premier Cup 2023 saw two games being played. Malaysia faced Nepal at the Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground in Kirtipur, while Singapore faced Hong Kong at the Mulpani Cricket Ground in Kathmandu.

In the opening game, Malaysia captain Ahmad Faiz top-scored with 76 as his team scored 235. In response, contributions from Bhim Sharki (71) and Kushal Malla (70*) helped Nepal chase down the total in 36.2 overs to win by six wickets.

The second game saw Hong Kong beat Singapore comprehensively. Bowling first, Hong Kong bowled brilliantly, knocking over Singapore for 174. Babar Hayat scored a fabulous hundred, and captain Nizakat Khan hit a fifty as they chased down the total in 33 overs.

ACC Men’s Premier Cup 2023 Most Runs List

Babar Hayat is the leading run-scorer in the competition

At the end of the second game, Babar Hayat of Hong Kong leads the run charts in the competition. Hayat smashed an outstanding ton against Singapore in their opening game. He smashed ten fours and six maximums, remaining unbeaten on 108 off 84 to help his side chase down 175 comfortably.

Malaysia captain Ahmad Faiz stood tall against Nepal in their opening game. Batting at No.3, Faiz scored 76 off 95, which helped them get to a respectable total of 235. Despite failing to defend the total, Faiz stood out for Malaysia on the opening day. He sits below Hayat in the most runs list of the ACC Men’s Premier Cup 2023.

Bhim Sharki of Nepal is third in the list of run-scorers in the ACC Men’s Premier Cup 2023. Chasing 236 runs against Malaysia, Sharki played a well-composed knock of 71, which helped them gun down the total without much fuss.

ACC Men’s Premier Cup 2023 Most Wickets List

Most Wickets list after Match 2

Ehsan Khan is the leading wicket-taker in the ACC Men’s Premier Cup 2023 at the end of the second game. The off-spinner from Hong Kong was impressive in the opening fixture against Singapore. He bowled brilliantly and picked up four wickets, giving away only 24 runs in his ten overs, including a maiden.

Yasim Murtaza, Khan’s teammate, sits in second position in the wicket-takers list in the ACC Men’s Premier Cup 2023. The left-arm spinner spun a web around Singapore batters, grabbing three wickets. He, along with Ehsan, played a vital role in them getting off to a winning start to the tournament.

Sompal Kami of Nepal is third in the wickets charts of the competition. The pacer bowled beautifully, finishing with figures of 3-40 in nine overs. It helped them restrict Malaysia to 235-9, which they chased down comfortably to grab their first win of the competition.

