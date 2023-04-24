ACC Men's Premier Cup 2023 Most Runs and Most Wickets standings: Vriitya Aravind & Afzal Khan lead the charts - Updated after Match 14

Rain played a spoilsport on the seventh day of the ACC Men's Premier Cup 2023 as both games were washed out without even the toss taking place.

Nepal were scheduled to play Saudi Arabia at the Mulpani Cricket Ground in Kathmandu in the first game. Bahrain were set to be in action later on, taking on Hong Kong at the Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground in Kirtipur. However, persistent rain resulted in both games being abandoned.

All four teams shared a point each in what was a damp day in the ACC Men's Premier Cup 2023.

However, the results have certainly spiced things up as far as the points table is concerned. Each game is a must-win for most teams as we head into the business end of the tournament.

ACC Men's Premier Cup 2023 Most Runs List

Vriitya Aravind is the leading run-scorer in the ACC Men's Premier Cup 2023

At the end of match 14, Vriitya Aravind continues to top the table for the most runs in the ACC Men's Premier Cup 2023.

The wicket-keeper batter from the United Arab Emirates has amassed 366 runs in three games at a hefty average of 122. He has hit two centuries in the competition so far and is in a rich vein of form with the bat.

Virandeep Singh of Malaysia sits below Aravind in the most runs list in the tournament. He has scored 191 runs in three outings so far and averages 63.66 with the bat. Virandeep is a vital cog in the Malaysian batting lineup and will back himself to record a big score once again in his next match.

Kushal Malla of Nepal has looked good in the ACC Men's Premier Cup 2023 so far, scoring 178 runs in two matches. He will be disappointed as he didn’t get any chance to add to his tally as Nepal's game against Saudi Arabia was washed out due to rain.

Malla is placed in third position on the most runs list.

ACC Men's Premier Cup 2023 Most Wickets List

ACC Men's Premier Cup 2023 Most Wickets list after Match 14

Afzal Khan of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) is the leading wicket-taker in the ongoing ACC Men’s Premier Cup 2023. The left-arm spinner has grabbed eight wickets in three matches at an impressive average of 17.88. He will be looking to add a few more when he takes the field next time.

Oman pacer Bilal Khan has been brilliant with the ball in the competition so far and has picked up seven wickets in three games. The left-armer has been economical with the ball and averages a solid 24.43. Bilal is leading his team's bowling attack beautifully and is a player to look forward to in the competition.

Ehsan Khan of Hong Kong has slipped to third position in the most wickets list following the conclusion of Match 14. Regardless, the off-spinner has had an outstanding time in the competition. He has picked up six wickets in two games and averages an impressive 7.83 with the ball.

Ehsan will be looking to add more to his tally in his next game.

Poll : 0 votes