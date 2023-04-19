ACC Men's Premier Cup 2023 Most Runs and Most Wickets standings: Vriitya Aravind & Ehsan Khan lead the charts - Updated after Match 4

The first game of the second day of the ACC Men’s Premier Cup 2023 saw the United Arab Emirates (UAE) beat Kuwait comprehensively at the Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground in Kirtipur. In the second game, Oman beat Qatar at the Mulpani Cricket Ground in Kathmandu.

UAE were asked to bat first and they posted a mammoth 371 on the board, thanks to tons from Vriitya Aravind (185) and Rohan Mustafa (118). Parvinder Kumar (53) and Sayed Monib (68) contributed but lacked support from the other batters as Kuwait got bundled out on 228 to lose the game by 143 runs.

In the second game, Oman posted 249 on the board, thanks to an unbeaten 64 from Ayaan Khan lower down the order. Chasing it, Qatar’s batters got starts but failed to score big as they were knocked over on 209 to lose the game by 40 runs.

ACC Men’s Premier Cup 2023 Most Runs List

Vriitya Aravind is the current leading run-scorer in the competition

Vriitya Aravind of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) has jumped to the top spot on the Most Runs List at the end of Day 2. He displayed a batting masterclass as he smashed 185 off 147 balls against Kuwait in their opening fixture. He hit 17 fours and nine maximums to help them post a mammoth 371 on the board, which they defended successfully.

Aravind’s teammate Rohan Mustafa is placed second in the Most Runs List of the ACC Men’s Premier Cup 2023. Mustafa, batting at five, played an outstanding knock of 118 off 125 balls and put up a solid 275-run stand for the fourth wicket. Mustafa’s knock comprised 10 fours and four maximums.

Babar Hayat of Hong Kong has slipped to third spot in the Most Runs List at the end of Match 4. Hayat smashed a ton in their opening game against Singapore. The aggressive batter has 108 runs to his name and sits below Mustafa in the Most Runs List.

ACC Men’s Premier Cup 2023 Most Wickets List

Most Wickets List after Match 4

Ehsan Khan of Hong Kong continues to stay at the top of the Most Wickets List of the ACC Men’s Premier Cup 2023. Khan picked up four wickets, giving away only 24 runs in 10 overs against Singapore to help his side win the game comprehensively.

Bilal Khan of Oman has jumped to second spot on the Most Wickets List after the conclusion of Match 4. The left-arm pacer bowled brilliantly and finished with figures of 4/42 in his 8.2 overs, which helped Oman defend 250 against Qatar.

Yasim Murtaza of Hong Kong has now moved to third position. Murtaza was impressive on the opening day of the competition. The left-arm spinner grabbed three wickets in his 10 overs against Singapore. He helped his side knock over Singapore on 174, which they chased down comfortably to grab two points.

