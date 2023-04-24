ACC Men’s Premier Cup 2023 Points Table: Updated standings after Nepal vs Saudi Arabia, Match 14

It was a damp day in the ACC Men’s Premier Cup 2023, as rain played a spoilsport on Monday in the 13th game between Bahrain and Hong Kong at the Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground in Kirtipur. The 14th game was to be held at the Mulpani Cricket Ground in Kathmandu between Nepal and Saudi Arabia. Heavy rain, though, washed out both games, and all four teams shared one point apiece.

As a result of the washout, Nepal sit atop Group A. They have five points after three games and a net run rate of 1.726. Oman have four points and sit below Nepal in the standings.

Saudi Arabia shared points with Nepal and have boosted their tally to three after as many games. They're third in the standings. Malaysia have managed only a single game and sit below Saudi Arabia with two points. Qatar have played two games and lost both. They're languishing at the bottom of the standings.

In Group B, Hong Kong are the table toppers, with five points after three games. They're unbeaten in the competition so far. Below them are UAE who have four points and a net run rate of 2.181. Bahrain’s last game was washed out due to rain, and they have three points.

Kuwait are fourth in the points table. They have won one game and lost one and have two points. Singapore are struggling in the tournament. They're yet to win a single game and are bottom of Group B.

Rain plays spoilsport on seventh day of ACC Men’s Premier Cup 2023

Updated points table of ACC Men's Premier Cup Group B

Bahrain were going to lock horns against Hong Kong at the Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground in Kirtipur.

The toss was delayed due to rain and the rain didn’t ease off, forcing officials decided to abandon the game. Rain played spoilsport, and Bahrain didn’t get the chance of getting back to winning ways.

Nepal were scheduled to face Saudi Arabia in the 14th game of the ACC Men’s Premier Cup 2023. Persistent rain in Kathmandu, though, resulted in the game being washed out. Even the toss couldn’t take place, and both sides shared a point apiece.

