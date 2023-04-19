ACC Men's Premier Cup 2023 Points Table: Updated standings after Singapore vs Hong Kong, Match 2

Nepal are placed on top of Group A after beating Malaysia by six wickets at the Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground in Kirtipur. They also have a healthy net run rate of +1.823, which should help them finish in the top two and advance to the semis.

In Group B, Hong Kong are placed at the top of the table. On Tuesday, April 18, they defeated Singapore by eight wickets at the Mulpani Cricket Ground in Kathmandu. Singapore started their campaign at the bottom with a net run rate of -1.823.

Nepal & Hong Kong secure wins in ACC Men's Premier Cup 2023

ACC Men's Premier Cup 2023 Group B Points Table

Nepal eased past Malaysia to register their maiden win of the ACC Men’s Premier Cup 2023. Virandeep Singh and skipper Ahmad Faiz’s 116-run partnership put Malaysia in a strong position. Faiz was the pick of their batters after he scored 76 runs off 95 balls with eight fours and a six. Singh notched 46 runs off 94 balls with two fours.

Sompal Kami and Sandeep Lamichhane picked up three wickets apiece for Nepal. Lamichhane also broke Rashid Khan’s record of the fastest bowler to 100 wickets in ODIs. Nepal chased down the target with 13.4 overs to spare after Bhim Sharki’s 71 and Kushal Malla’s unbeaten 70 off 40 balls.

In the other game, Babar Hayat scored 108 runs off 94 balls with 10 fours and six sixes, helping Hong Kong beat Singapore without having to break a sweat. Skipper Nizakat Khan opened the batting and scored 51 off 89 with three fours and a six. On the back of their knocks, Hong Kong chased down 175 with as many as 17 overs to spare.

Earlier, Ehsan Khan’s four-wicket haul made sure that Hong Kong bowled Singapore out for 174 in 42.1 overs. Barring the opening batter, Aritra Dutta, who made 49 runs off 57 balls with nine fours, none of the Singapore batters made an impact.

