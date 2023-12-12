ACC U19 Asia Cup 2023 Points Table: Updated standings after Sri Lanka vs UAE

Bangladesh bagged a convincing nine-wicket win over Japan in the first game on Day 4 in the ACC U19 Asia Cup. In the other game, UAE beat Sri Lanka by two wickets.

Bangladesh strengthened their top spot in Group B with consecutive wins, taking four valuable points at an NRR of 2.688. Sri Lanka meanwhile, are second with one win in two games, with two points at a net run rate of 1.708.

United Arab Emirates bagged their first win of the campaign over Sri Lanka to remain third with two points at an NRR of -0.504. Japan are yet to bag a win, losing both games and reeling at the bottom.

Meanwhile, in Group A, Pakistan top the standings with four points. India and Afghanistan are second and third respectively with an NRR of 0.454 and 0.203 respectively. Nepal have the wooden spoon.

Bangladesh and UAE secure victories on Day 4

Moving into the details of the first game of the day, Japan were tasked to bat first after losing the toss. They faced a tough time in the middle, with Bangladesh bowlers getting enough assistance on the deck.

Opener Nihar Parmer was the top-scorer with 18 off a whopping 80 balls with two fours. Eventually, Japan could only muster 99 in 47.1 overs. Left-arm spinner Mahfuzur Rahman and off-spinner Ariful Islam scalped two wickets each for Bangladesh, with all other bowlers picking up one wicket apiece.

In their chase, opener Jishan Alam made 29 off 16. However, keeper-batter Ashiqur Rahman Shibli (55* off 45 with eight fours) stood tall to finish off the innings in 11.2 overs, losing only one wicket.

In the second game of the day, Sri Lanka batted first after UAE had won the toss. Captain Sineth Jayawardene (49) was the standout batter after the fall of the openers.

In the middle and death overs, Dinura Kalupahana scored 56* off 87 to take the side to 220-9 in 50 overs. Aayan Khan and Omid Rahman picked up two wickets apiece for UAE.

UAE started off well in their chase, with No. 3 batter Tanish Suri racking up 78 off 88, featuring four fours and three sixes. In the middle order, Aayan Khan scored 33 valuable runs. Eventually, UAE reached home in 48.2 overs, winning by two wickets.

