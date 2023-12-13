ACC U19 Asia Cup 2023: Top run-getters and wicket-takers after India vs Nepal (Updated) ft. Shahzaib Khan and Raj Limbani

India U19 team registered a 10-wicket comprehensive victory over Nepal U19s in the first game on Day 5 of ACC U19 Asia Cup 2023. In the other contest, Pakistan U19s bagged an 83-run win over Afghanistan U19.

In the first game of the day, India asked Nepal to bat first after winning the toss. Interestingly, no batter reached double-digit figures as they collapsed to 52 all-out in 22.1 overs. India's medium pacer Raj Limbani was the wrecker-in-chief with a seven-wicket haul, conceding 13 runs in 9.1 overs with three maidens.

In response, India openers Adarsh Singh (13* off 13 with two fours) and Arshin Kulkarni (43* off 30 with one four and five sixes) propelled the side to victory in just 7.1 overs to win the game by 10 wickets.

In the other clash, Pakistan U19 team batted first and mustered a total of 303 runs in 48 overs. Openers Shamyl Hussain (75) and Shahzaib Khan (79) were the standout batters for the side. In the middle overs, Mohammad Riazullah smacked a 73-run knock off 69 balls.

Bashir Ahmad and Faridoon Dawoodzai picked up three wickets apiece with Khalel Ahmad and Naseer Khan scalping two wickets each for Afghanistan U19 in the first innings.

In reply, Afghanistan's top-order failed to create an impact. Opener Wafiullah shone with his 32 runs off 34 balls. In the middle overs, keeper-batter Noman Shah contributed 54 runs. However, with the asking rate moving up, they collapsed to 220 runs in 48.4 overs, losing the game by 83 runs.

On that note, let’s take a look at the leading run-getters and wicket-takers of the ongoing ACC U19 Asia Cup 2023.

ACC U19 Asia Cup 2023 Most Runs List

Sr. No Player Mat Inns NO Runs HS Ave BF SR 100 50 4s 6s 1 Azan Awais (PAK19) 3 3 2 181 105* 181 211 85.78 1 1 21 0 2 Jamshid Zadran (AFG19) 3 3 0 158 106 52.66 242 65.28 1 - 13 0 3 Shahzaib Khan (PAK19) 3 3 0 157 79 52.33 212 74.05 - 2 15 4 4 Numan Shah (AFG19) 3 3 0 139 60 46.33 161 86.33 - 2 10 4 5 AA Kulkarni (IND19) 3 3 2 137 70* 137 159 86.16 - 1 9 5 6 Ashiqur Rahman Shibli (BD19) 2 2 1 126 71 126 147 85.71 - 2 11 1 7 Saad Baig (PAK19) 3 3 1 126 68* 63 117 107.69 - 2 13 1 8 A Kumal (NEP19) 3 3 0 119 91 39.66 167 71.25 - 1 17 0 9 T Suri (UAE19) 2 2 0 102 75 51 110 92.72 - 1 7 4 10 Adarsh Singh (IND19) 3 3 1 89 62 44.5 106 83.96 - 1 9 1

Pakistan batter Azan Awais strengthened his summit spot with 181 runs from three innings at an average of 181. Afghanistan's no.3 batter Jamshid Zadran consolidated his second rank with 158 runs from three innings.

Pakistan's Shahzaib Khan climbed up from 10th rank to secure the third spot with 157 runs. Noman Shah (139) propelled himself from eighth rank to secure the fourth spot. Indian opener Arshin Kulkarni (137) rose from seventh to fifth rank.

Ashiqur Rahman Shibli (126), Saad Baig (126), Arjun Kumal (119), and Tanish Suri (102) slipped three spots to hold the sixth, seventh, eighth, and ninth spots respectively. Adarsh Singh (89) ascended from 11th to 10th position.

ACC U19 Asia Cup 2023 Most Wickets List

Sr. No Player Mat Inns Overs MD Runs Wkts BBI Ave Econ SR 4 5 1 Mohammad Zeeshan (PAK19)"}">Mohammad Zeeshan (PAK19) 3 3 23.2 2 88 10 6/19 8.8 3.77 14 1 1 2 R Limbani (IND19) 3 3 29.1 3 103 10 7/13 10.3 3.53 17.5 - 1 3 D Parashar (UAE19) 2 2 19.3 1 87 7 6/44 12.42 4.46 16.71 - 1 4 Mahfuzur Rahman Rabby (BD19) 2 2 17.5 3 41 6 4/32 6.83 2.29 17.83 1 - 5 Faridoon Dawoodzai (AFG19) 2 2 16.1 1 80 6 3/31 13.33 4.94 16.16 - - 6 Ubaid Shah (PAK19) 3 3 26 2 105 6 3/19 17.5 4.03 26 - - 7 Sheikh Paevez Jibon (BD19) 2 2 20 5 50 5 4/26 10 2.5 24 1 - 8 G Sanketh (SL19) 2 2 16 1 53 5 3/35 10.6 3.31 19.2 - - 9 Amir Hassan (PAK19) 3 3 26 2 100 5 2/15 20 3.84 31.2 - - 10 Naseer Khan Maroofkhil (AFG19) 3 3 27 - 105 5 3/33 21 3.88 32.4 - -

Pakistan medium pacer Mohammad Zeeshan continues to lead the wickets standings in the campaign with 10 scalps, averaging 8.8. Indian pacer Raj Limbani rocketed from 12th rank to secure the second slot, picking up 10 wickets at an average of 10.3.

Dhruv Parashar (7) and Mahfuzur Rahman Rabby (6) slid one spot each to occupy the third and fourth ranks respectively. Faridoon Dawoodzai (6) ascended from 11th rank to secure the fifth spot, averaging 13.33.

Ubaid Shah (6) pulled himself up from the 13th slot to make it to the sixth rank at an average of 17.5. Sheikh Paevez Jibon (5) skittered down from fourth to seventh spot. Garuka Sanketh (5) tumbled down from fifth to eighth rank, averaging 10.6.

Amir Hassan (5) secured his ninth rank after moving from seventh position, averaging 10.6. Naseer Khan (5) retained his 10th spot at 20.