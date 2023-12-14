Cricket
  • ACC U19 Asia Cup 2023: Top run-getters and wicket-takers after UAE vs Japan (Updated) ft. Ashiqur Rahman Shibil and Garuka Sanketh

By Sportz Connect
Modified Dec 14, 2023 00:50 IST
ACC U19 Asia Cup 2023: Top run-getters and wicket-takers
Bangladesh and United Arab Emirates (UAE) were victorious on the sixth day of the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) U19 Asia Cup on Wednesday, December 13, in Dubai. Bangladesh U19 beat Sri Lanka U19 by six wickets in match 11, while UAE crushed Japan by 107 runs in another game.

Bangladesh asked Sri Lanka to bat first and the bowlers backed the decision with some impressive bowling, restricting the opposition to a below-par 200/9 after 50 overs. Opener Pulindu Perera was the top-scorer for Sri Lanka with almost a run-a-ball 28.

Leg-spinner Wasi Siddiquee was the pick of the bowlers from Bangladesh to run through Sri Lanka’s middle order. He had figures of 3/32 from his 10 overs, including the scalps of Dinura Kalupahana, Rusanda Gamage, and Malsha Tharupathi.

Siddiquee was complemented by Maruf Mridha and skipper Mahfuzur Rahman Rabby with both taking two wickets each. Opener Ashiqur Rahman Shibil led the chase with his stupendous century (116 off 130 balls) as the young Tigers finished the match with 55 balls to spare.

Meanwhile, fifties from Dhruv Parashar (65), Maroof Merchant (60), and captain Aayan Khan (67) propelled UAE to muster 320/7 on the board. Japan captain Koji Hardgrave Abe’s unbeaten 69 went in vain as his side could amass just 213 runs for the loss of four wickets at the end of the second innings.

ACC U19 Asia Cup 2023 Most Runs List

Sr. NoPlayerMatInnsNORunsHSAveBFSR100504s6s
1Ashiqur Rahman Shibil (BD19)332242116*24227787.3612223
2Azan Awais (PAKU19)332181105*18121185.7811210
3Jamshid Zadran (AFG19)33015810652.6624265.281-130
4Shahzaib Khan (PAK19)3301577952.3321274.05-2154
5Suri (UAE19)"}">Tanish Suri (UAE19)3301457548.3316488.41-1134
6Numan Shah (AFG 19)3301396046.3316186.33-2104
7Arshin Kulkarni (IND19)33213770*13715986.16-195
8Saad Baig (PAK19)33112668*63117107.69-2131
9Arjun Kumal (NEP19)3301199139.6616771.25-1170
10Maroof Merchant (UAE19)330105603514373.42-160

Bangladesh opener Ashiqur Rahman Shibil climbed to the top spot in the run-getters list following his tremendous century against Sri Lanka U19. He scored 116 off 130 balls to take his tally to 242 runs in three innings, being dismissed in just one of them. Ashiqur became the first batter to cross 200 runs in this tournament, leaving Pakistan’s Azan Awais behind at the second spot.

UAE’s Tanish Suri moved to the fifth spot after a decent innings of 43 from 54 balls. Maroof Merchant’s impressive knock (60 off 61 balls) with the bat helped him enter the top 10 with 105 runs in three matches at an average of 35.

Arshin Kulkarni, who is the lone Indian batter in the top 10, slipped two spots down from fifth to seventh in the updated top run-getters list. The opening batter has scored 137 runs in three games, including a best score of 70 not out against Afghanistan U19.

ACC U19 Asia Cup 2023 Most Wickets List

Sr. NoPlayerMatInnsOversMDRunsWktsBBIAveEconSR45
1Mohammad Zeeshan (PAK19)"}">Mohammad Zeeshan (PAK19)3323.2288106/198.83.771411
2Raj Limbani (IND19)3329.13103107/1310.33.5317.5-1
3Mahfuzur Rahman Rabby (BD19)3327.538184/3210.122.9120.871-
4D Parashar (UAE19)3323.3110486/44134.4217.62-1
5G Sanketh (SL19)3323.5110973/3515.574.5720.42--
6Faridoon Dawoodzai (AFG19)2216.118063/3113.334.9416.16--
7Sheikh Paevez Jibon (BD19)333068264/2613.662.73301-
8Ubaid Shah (PAK19)3326210563/1917.54.0326--
9Amir Hassan (PAK19)3326210052/15203.8431.2--
10Malsha Tharupathi3320.3-10053/26205.8724.6--

Pakistan medium pacer Mohammad Zeeshan continues to lead the wicket-takers standings with 10 scalps at an average of 8.8. Indian pacer Raj Limbai sits on the second spot with the same number of wickets but with a slight difference in bowling average.

Bangladesh’s left-arm orthodox bowler Mahfuzur Rahman Rabby, who is also the team captain, displaced UAE's Dhruv Parashar at the third spot after taking two wickets against Sri Lanka U19. Dhruv managed to pick just one wicket against Japan from the four overs he got to bowl on Wednesday.

Sri Lanka’s medium pacer Garuka Sanketh moved to the fifth spot in the biggest upgrade on the bowling charts. He picked up 2/56 to have seven wickets from three matches at an average of 15.57.

Bangladesh off-break bowler Sheikh Paevez Jibon (BD19) remained at the seventh spot with six wickets at 13.66. He is the only bowler to bowl six maiden overs in the tournament so far.

Edited by Akshay Saraswat
